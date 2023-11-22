Haas: Fittipaldi and Bearman in action in Abu Dhabi
The fact that Pietro Fittipaldi is allowed to drive for the Haas team is no great surprise, as the 17-year-old Brazilian, who recently confirmed his participation in next year's IndyCar season, is the official test and reserve driver for the US squad. He last drove for the Haas team during the Pirelli tyre test at the Silverstone Circuit in July. Back then, he covered almost 700 kilometres in the VF-23.
Oliver Bearman's most recent Formula 1 outing is even more recent. The Ferrari youngster took part in the first free practice session for the Haas team in Mexico. The teenager from Great Britain will also be back in the Haas racer for the first session in Abu Dhabi.
"We have an exciting line-up for the last race of the year," says Team Principal Günther Steiner. "Pietro's reliability is always highly valued by the team, especially as we are still gathering data and knowledge for next season. It is therefore fitting that he continues his testing work after the tyre test at Silverstone."
"Ollie had a great first stint with us in Mexico City and his attitude, work ethic and feedback really impressed us. That's why we're happy to give him more time with the team so that he can continue to develop his knowledge of driving a Formula 1 car," added the South Tyrolean.
"It's always great to drive a Formula 1 car and to be able to continue the development work with the team," says Fittipaldi happily. "I'm looking forward to doing the last laps of the season with the team."
"I'm really looking forward to doing the Young Driver Test with the Haas team in Abu Dhabi," said Bearman. "I'll be driving the first practice session on Friday and it's great that I'll have a full day in the car afterwards. It's the last chance for the team to work on the track this year for next season and I'll try to do a good job."
