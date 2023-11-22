Haas: Fittipaldi and Bearman in action in Abu Dhabi

Pietro Fittipaldi and Oliver Bearman will be in action for the Haas team at the test after the season finale in Abu Dhabi. The duo will be out on 28 November as part of the junior test and to test tyres.

The fact that Pietro Fittipaldi is allowed to drive for the Haas team is no great surprise, as the 17-year-old Brazilian, who recently confirmed his participation in next year's IndyCar season, is the official test and reserve driver for the US squad. He last drove for the Haas team during the Pirelli tyre test at the Silverstone Circuit in July. Back then, he covered almost 700 kilometres in the VF-23.

Oliver Bearman's most recent Formula 1 outing is even more recent. The Ferrari youngster took part in the first free practice session for the Haas team in Mexico. The teenager from Great Britain will also be back in the Haas racer for the first session in Abu Dhabi.

"We have an exciting line-up for the last race of the year," says Team Principal Günther Steiner. "Pietro's reliability is always highly valued by the team, especially as we are still gathering data and knowledge for next season. It is therefore fitting that he continues his testing work after the tyre test at Silverstone."

"Ollie had a great first stint with us in Mexico City and his attitude, work ethic and feedback really impressed us. That's why we're happy to give him more time with the team so that he can continue to develop his knowledge of driving a Formula 1 car," added the South Tyrolean.

"It's always great to drive a Formula 1 car and to be able to continue the development work with the team," says Fittipaldi happily. "I'm looking forward to doing the last laps of the season with the team."

"I'm really looking forward to doing the Young Driver Test with the Haas team in Abu Dhabi," said Bearman. "I'll be driving the first practice session on Friday and it's great that I'll have a full day in the car afterwards. It's the last chance for the team to work on the track this year for next season and I'll try to do a good job."

Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

03. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05. Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



