World Championship fight against McLaren: Warning from Mike Krack
Mike Krack was delighted with Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso's 5th and 9th places in Las Vegas. Right after the start of the race, the Green's chances looked modest: The Spaniard set off from 9th on the grid, but spun immediately after the lights went out, while Stroll had to start from the back row because he had picked up a penalty for overtaking under double yellows.
The Aston Martin team boss admitted after the race: "After the first lap, I wasn't so confident that it would turn out like this." In the same breath, however, he also emphasised: "But anything can happen on street circuits, you can never give up. Even if you change wings five times, you have to, because you don't know what's coming. And Lance gained a lot of positions on the first lap, he was already tenth."
"But I think the key was a very good understanding of the tyres and a good strategy. We decided relatively early on to put both cars on the hard tyres, which we saved from the start. And you could see that all the teams that had two sets of hard tyres finished in the points. Esteban Ocon is the only exception, he was probably a bit lucky with the safety car."
Krack is also aware that the points are also important in terms of the battle for fourth place in the constructors' championship, but is nevertheless cautious about the team's final showdown: "We'll take all the points we can. But there's only one race left and we're still eleven points off McLaren, so it won't be that easy."
The fact that the Silverstone-based team now understands the car better gives cause for hope. "That's important, because the cars are very complex and it's not always easy to understand how all the parts interact. To be honest, we understood it a little less well for a while and that meant we didn't put in strong performances," admits the team boss.
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02nd Pérez 273
03. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05. Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12