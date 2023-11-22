World Championship fight against McLaren: Warning from Mike Krack

After the successful race weekend in Las Vegas, only eleven points separate the Aston Martin team from fourth place in the constructors' championship. However, conquering this position will not be easy, warns team boss Mike Krack.

Mike Krack was delighted with Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso's 5th and 9th places in Las Vegas. Right after the start of the race, the Green's chances looked modest: The Spaniard set off from 9th on the grid, but spun immediately after the lights went out, while Stroll had to start from the back row because he had picked up a penalty for overtaking under double yellows.

The Aston Martin team boss admitted after the race: "After the first lap, I wasn't so confident that it would turn out like this." In the same breath, however, he also emphasised: "But anything can happen on street circuits, you can never give up. Even if you change wings five times, you have to, because you don't know what's coming. And Lance gained a lot of positions on the first lap, he was already tenth."

"But I think the key was a very good understanding of the tyres and a good strategy. We decided relatively early on to put both cars on the hard tyres, which we saved from the start. And you could see that all the teams that had two sets of hard tyres finished in the points. Esteban Ocon is the only exception, he was probably a bit lucky with the safety car."

Krack is also aware that the points are also important in terms of the battle for fourth place in the constructors' championship, but is nevertheless cautious about the team's final showdown: "We'll take all the points we can. But there's only one race left and we're still eleven points off McLaren, so it won't be that easy."

The fact that the Silverstone-based team now understands the car better gives cause for hope. "That's important, because the cars are very complex and it's not always easy to understand how all the parts interact. To be honest, we understood it a little less well for a while and that meant we didn't put in strong performances," admits the team boss.

Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

03. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05. Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



