Mick Schumacher: 2024 in the World Endurance Championship

Alpine has confirmed what has been suspected for some time: Mick Schumacher is one of the six drivers who will be competing for the French team in the hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship next year.

Mick Schumacher is already familiar with the Alpine A424: the former Haas driver and current Formula 1 reserve for the Mercedes team had the opportunity to drive the French team's endurance racer on the "Circuito de Jerez" in October.

"It was a completely different driving experience. The car is relatively big and heavy. The cockpit is closed, which felt a bit claustrophobic at first. But I got used to it relatively quickly," commented the son of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher afterwards.

And Alpine interim team boss Bruno Famin explained at the time: "We are extremely satisfied with Mick's performance. His speed was right and he quickly integrated himself into the team. I think he himself was also quite impressed. We are currently talking about what we can do together for the 2024 season. We haven't got any further yet."

Alpine has now confirmed that Schumacher is one of six drivers who will drive one of the two A424s in the Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship next year. The other drivers are Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere, Charles Milesi, Paul-Loup Chatin and Ferdinand Habsburg.

"A new chapter is beginning for me in the hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship. The car is remarkable and I can't wait to finally get started. I grew up in formula cars, driving a car with a closed cockpit is a good opportunity to improve my driving skills," explains Schumacher.

And the 24-year-old admits: "I have sorely missed racing this year. It's what I've loved since I was a child and it was sometimes difficult to watch the other drivers on the track."

"Endurance racing is a new challenge for me and I am sure that we will experience great moments together with Alpine next year," adds Schumacher.

Famin explains: "We want drivers who are not only fast and reliable, but also have a real team spirit and a good feel for racing to represent Alpine's colours in the premier class of the World Endurance Championship in the best possible way. We are delighted to have these six drivers and hope that they will all bring their own experience and qualities to the project, for example Charles with his youth, Nicolas with his endurance racing experience to mentor the younger drivers and also Mick with his experience at the highest level. It may be his first time in endurance racing, but his enthusiasm for the project and his willingness to join us are palpable. I am sure that he will be a real asset."