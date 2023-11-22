Nico Hülkenberg: "It's been a long season for everyone"

After Nico Hülkenberg was unable to finish the GP in Las Vegas, he is all the more excited about the final showdown of the season. The German Haas driver also talks about the highlights and low points of the year.

Nico Hülkenberg only managed 45 laps in the Las Vegas GP before he had to park his car at the side of the track because an engine problem prevented him from continuing. This was the twelfth time in a row that he had come away empty-handed. Nevertheless, he said after the chequered flag fell: "That was one of the better races for us."

Now the final round of the season is coming up with the race weekend in Abu Dhabi and the German is already looking forward to it: "I've already contested a few races on the old track layout, but the track layout has been adapted and I was able to test the new version in the Haas racer last year. But I haven't yet contested a race on the new version, so I'm looking forward to that."

"In general, the anticipation for the last race of the season is great, because there is always a good atmosphere in the paddock," adds Hülkenberg, emphasising: "It was a long season for everyone, and the team remained in a good mood throughout, so hats off to this team. From the catering team, who are the first at the track, to our safety team, who always greet us with a smile, to the staff in the pits and at home in the factory - I hope everyone gets a chance to recharge their batteries and relax after the race."

Looking back on the season, the 36-year-old summarises: "The highlight was definitely the result in Australia and the race itself was also my personal highlight of the season. When it comes to the low point, I have to choose between the race in Monza and the one in São Paulo."

Hülkenberg reveals that he has no major holiday plans for the time after the last GP: "I'm looking forward to returning home, because I've now been away for six weeks since the race in Austin. I want to see my family and friends and do some normal things that are fun. I'm not thinking about going on a big beach holiday. I'll train again over the Christmas period."

