Nico Hülkenberg: "It's been a long season for everyone"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Nico Hülkenberg only managed 45 laps in the Las Vegas GP before he had to park his car at the side of the track because an engine problem prevented him from continuing. This was the twelfth time in a row that he had come away empty-handed. Nevertheless, he said after the chequered flag fell: "That was one of the better races for us."
Now the final round of the season is coming up with the race weekend in Abu Dhabi and the German is already looking forward to it: "I've already contested a few races on the old track layout, but the track layout has been adapted and I was able to test the new version in the Haas racer last year. But I haven't yet contested a race on the new version, so I'm looking forward to that."
"In general, the anticipation for the last race of the season is great, because there is always a good atmosphere in the paddock," adds Hülkenberg, emphasising: "It was a long season for everyone, and the team remained in a good mood throughout, so hats off to this team. From the catering team, who are the first at the track, to our safety team, who always greet us with a smile, to the staff in the pits and at home in the factory - I hope everyone gets a chance to recharge their batteries and relax after the race."
Looking back on the season, the 36-year-old summarises: "The highlight was definitely the result in Australia and the race itself was also my personal highlight of the season. When it comes to the low point, I have to choose between the race in Monza and the one in São Paulo."
Hülkenberg reveals that he has no major holiday plans for the time after the last GP: "I'm looking forward to returning home, because I've now been away for six weeks since the race in Austin. I want to see my family and friends and do some normal things that are fun. I'm not thinking about going on a big beach holiday. I'll train again over the Christmas period."
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02nd Pérez 273
03. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05. Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12