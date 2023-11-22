Yas Marina Circuit Abu Dhabi: Most expensive GP race track

Welcome to the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi: marvel at the gem that has been set in the desert here and the huge effort that goes into presenting this track every year as if it had just been opened.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix circuit is the desert flower of Formula 1 - as some facts about the world championship finale impressively demonstrate. With construction costs of at least 500 million euros, the Yas Marina Circuit is considered the most expensive Formula 1 circuit in the world. Unofficial sources even speak of costs exceeding the 1 billion euro mark. The circuit operators themselves have never commented on the financial outlay.

What they do admit, however: From 2007 to 2009, 14,000 skilled labourers worked on the construction of the race track. And that was just on the Formula 1 track. At the same time, more than 40,000 people were working on various other construction projects on Yas Island.

Yas is one of 200 islands that belong to Abu Dhabi. It is 7.7 kilometres long and 6.2 kilometres wide and has an area of 25 square kilometres, which is about twelve times the size of Monaco.



Abu Dhabi translates from Arabic as "land of the gazelle". Legend has it that a young antelope led a travelling tribe to a spring.



Why is the island actually called Yas? Because the first settlers in Abu Dhabi supposedly belonged to the Bani Yas tribe. The island of Yas was first mentioned in Europe in 1590 by the Italian commercial traveller Gasparo Balbi, who wrote about the pearl industry there.



The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be held for the 15th time in 2023. Since 2009, we have had six different winners: Lewis Hamilton (2011, 2014, 2016 and 2018), Sebastian Vettel (2009, 2010 and 2013), Max Verstappen (2020, 2021 and 2022), Kimi Räikkönen (2012), Nico Rosberg (2015) and Valtteri Bottas (2017).



The Yas Marina Circuit is the first circuit where the pits have been equipped with air conditioning from the outset.



Nine times in 14 Abu Dhabi GPs to date, the race has been won from pole position (by Sebastian Vettel in 2010, Nico Rosberg in 2015, Lewis Hamilton in 2016, 2018 and 2019, Max Verstappen in 2020/2021/2022 and Valtteri Bottas in 2017). In 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2014, the GP victory was won from second place on the grid (Vettel, Hamilton, Vettel, Hamilton), and in 2012 from fourth place on the grid (Räikkönen).



The track was rebuilt for the 2021 edition: The chicane and the subsequent tight hairpin of turn 7, just before the back straight, have been replaced by a wider turn. The tight bends 11, 12, 13 and 14 have all been removed - an exciting, banked bend has been created here. At the hotel, the radii of bends 17 to 20 have been widened to make the passage more flowing. Lessons learnt in 2021: the changes were spot on.



Abu Dhabi was the first Grand Prix to run from sunset into the night, and a similar concept is being pursued in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).



Right next to the race track is "Ferrari World", the largest indoor theme park in the world at 8 hectares. More than 20 attractions are centred around the fascination of Ferrari.



Abu Dhabi was the first Formula 1 circuit where the pit exit runs under the track and below sea level.



The Yas Marina Circuit was the first Formula 1 racetrack where all 60,000 seats were covered.



The Arabian racetrack is not the only one to run under a hotel. Monaco already did this with the former Loews Hotel. However, the "W Abu Dhabi Yas Island" is the first to be built over a racetrack.



Speaking of the excitingly designed hotel: The 5,389 LED façade elements can be controlled with different colours and even imitate wave or wind patterns. Or they display a chequered flag when the Grand Prix is over.



The Yas Marina Circuit is one of eight world championship circuits in the current Formula 1 programme, which is run in an anti-clockwise direction (alongside Jeddah, Las Vegas, Miami, Baku, Singapore, Austin and São Paulo).



The Yas Marina Circuit's corporate colour blue is intended to evoke the colour of the sea in the Arabian Gulf. The colour was registered as "Yas Blue", but in specialist circles it is known as Pantone 321.



Every year, the painters get to work before the Formula 1 entourage returns: up to three tonnes of paint are applied to make the track look like new. Half a tonne is applied to the kerbs alone. The painters are equipped with pedometers: The record holder is a skilled worker who walked 42 kilometres before the job was finished.



In the week before the race, sand is swept from the grandstands with high-pressure cleaners and a team of gardeners looks after the almost 1,000 palm trees and 150,000 flowers on the race site.