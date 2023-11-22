New puzzle Racing rarities: Lost talent

Every week we present a little piece of motorsport history, usually from the archives of our partners at the British photo agency LAT. The procedure is very simple - tell us who you recognise, where and when the picture was taken (example: Jo Siffert, Monza, 1970) and with a bit of luck you could win a small prize. Please don't forget your name, address, year of birth and telephone number. Send your solution to: mathias.brunner@speedweek.com.

The correct solution from last time: The US-American John Paul junior at the 1984 IndyCar race on the Elkhart Lake circuit in the state of Wisconsin called Road America, JPJ sat in a March 84C-Cosworth from Pat Patrick Racing and finished sixth behind Mario Andretti, Bobby Rahal, Al Unser, Rick Mears and Geoff Brabham.

The career of John Paul junior was extremely unusual: Born in 1960, the American helped his father John Paul senior to smuggle marijuana as a teenager. He said: "For me it was the most normal thing in the world, it was just our job. I didn't question it." Senior financed his own racing team from the illegal business.

His beginnings as a racer were modest: "My father said I was a good-for-nothing, and when I attended the Skip Barber racing school, the driving instructors came to the same conclusion. In my first Formula Ford races, I was lapped every time."



But John Paul junior persevered and made progress. And he did so rapidly. His father entered him for the first time in the family Porsche 935 at the Lime Rock race - and father and son won! So JPJ won the first IMSA race of his career. Not bad for a good-for-nothing.



From 1981, John Paul junior's main opponent was Brian Redman in a Lola 600. Dad Paul took a step back and only competed in endurance races, no longer in single races.



In 1982, John Paul junior became the youngest racing driver to win the IMSA series.



And then everything went wrong: John Paul senior shot a key witness who was to testify against him, then he disappeared from the scene. He was finally caught in Switzerland in January 1985 and extradited to the USA. The family racing team closed down.



John Paul junior was only given occasional engagements, but was fast in anything with four wheels. In 1983, he won his fourth IndyCar race - the Michigan 500 with a VDS Penske - by outsmarting Rick Mears on the last lap. You have to manage that against one of the best oval drivers of all time.



After three more podium finishes (once second, twice third), JPJ finished eighth overall in the CART series.



On his debut in the TransAm series, he won for DeAtley Motorsports in Trois-Rivières (Canada).



Further top results in 1984 - second at Le Mans in Preston Henn's Porsche 956, second at Watskins Glen, podium finish in the CART series.



But in 1985, JPJ had to go to prison because of his father: "I wanted to testify against Dad, but I couldn't do that. So I ended up behind bars." The court considered it proven that Junior was part of a drug smuggling ring.



Senior pleaded guilty in 1986 and served time until 1999. He wanted to sail around the world with his new girlfriend Colleen Wood, but the woman disappeared without a trace and so did John Paul Senior for years. He was last seen in Thailand in 2009 and is still wanted by the FBI.



In 1988, John Paul junior was released after 30 months in prison, again only making occasional appearances in the IMSA and CART series. In 1990, Jim Busby offered him a regular seat in the IMSA Nissan. But the series had changed. Without a works commitment, there was no longer a flower pot to be won.



In the early 1990s, JPJ thanked those people who still had faith in him with several podium finishes.



John Paul Junior won the 1996 Daytona 24 Hours and the 1998 Indy Racing League Lone Star 500 in Texas.



"Two years later, I realised something was wrong," said JPJ. "My stable mate noticed that I was coming off the gas unusually early before the corners and that my lines were weird. It was as if my head and feet were no longer working in coordination."



The doctors diagnosed JPJ with Huntington's disease, a rare, hereditary brain disorder that leads to movement disorders, behavioural changes and ultimately death. JPJ in his book 50/50: "It broke my heart, but I had to admit to myself that I could no longer drive racing cars."



John Paul Junior succumbed to the disease on 29 December 2020 in California.



This brings us to the new riddle: a promising monoposto driver, perhaps the greatest talent from his country at the time, who never got beyond a Formula 1 test.



