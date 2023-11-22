Abu Dhabi GP on television: Battle for millions
The competition for the drivers' world championship title and the Constructors' Cup has been decided: Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing will triumph, as they did in 2022. But there is a lot of money at stake between numerous racing teams at the world championship finale in Abu Dhabi - because the position in the Constructors' Cup determines how big the share of the prize money pie will be.
The key to the distribution of prize money in Formula 1 is anchored in the so-called Concorde Agreement, the Formula 1 constitution, so to speak, which regulates the technical, sporting and financial matters in the triangle of racing teams, the FIA and Formula One Management (FOM) and whose content is only disclosed to a limited extent.
In 2022, more than 1.1 billion US dollars in prize money will reportedly go to the teams, with Ferrari receiving a special bonus that was once negotiated by long-time Formula 1 promoter Bernie Ecclestone: The Italians receive a fixed share of the prize money pot (reportedly five per cent) in return for their commitment to Formula 1.
There are also special payments for those racing teams that have won world championship titles. And for those teams that have finished in the top three in the last ten years. Exactly how all this is defined in shares is confidential. Around a quarter of the total prize money consists of these special payments.
The remaining 75 per cent is divided up according to the position in the Constructors' Cup, with 14% for the world championship winner (Red Bull Racing) and 6% for the last-placed team.
Now it becomes important why every rank counts. Mercedes (392 points) and Ferrari (388), for example, are fighting for second place overall, which according to estimates means around 130 million from the pot, or 120.
The situation is similar in the duel for fourth place between McLaren (currently 284 points) and Aston Martin (273). The fourth-placed team will receive around 115 million dollars, the fifth 105.
Alpine is safely in 6th place and will receive around 100 million.
Behind them, however, everything is still open: Williams is on 28 points, AlphaTauri on 21, Alfa Romeo on 16 and Haas on 12.
The payouts for these ranks: seventh will receive around 90 million, eighth 80 million, ninth 70 million and tenth around 60 million.
Abu Dhabi GP on TV
Friday 24 November
09.00 Sky Sport F1 - GP Confidential
09.30 Sky Sport F1 - Peter Hardenacke meets ... Franz Tost
10.15 Sky Sport F1 - Start of first practice coverage
10.20 ORF 1 - Start of first practice coverage
10.30 First practice session
12.40 Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Las Vegas
12.55 Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Moments of Brilliance: Fernando Alonso
13.45 Sky Sport F1 - Start of coverage of second practice
13.50 ORF 1 - Start of second practice coverage
14.00 Second practice
16.30 Sky Sport F1 - GP Confidential
17.00 Sky Sport F1 - Peter Hardenacke meets ... Franz Tost
17.45 Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Las Vegas
18.00 Sky Sport F1 - GP Las Vegas 2023
20.00 Sky Sport F1 - Practice replay
Saturday, 25 November
09.15 Sky Sport F1 - GP Las Vegas 2023
11.15 Sky Sport F1 - Start of third practice coverage
11.30 Third practice
13.00 Sky Sport F1 - Jessica Hawkins in the AMR21
13.20 ORF 1 - Third practice highlights
14.20 Sky Sport F1 - Max Verstappen: DNA of a Champion
14.30 Sky Sport F1 - Start of qualifying coverage
14.45 ORF 1 - Start of qualifying coverage
14.55 SRF info - Start of qualifying coverage
15.00 Qualifying
16.00 ServusTV - Qualifying analysis
17.00 Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Brazil 2023
17.15 Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Las Vegas
17.30 Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
19.00 Sky Sport F1 - Beyond All Limits
Sunday, 26 November
09.45 Sky Sport F1 - Carlos Sainz in Singapore
12.00 Sky Sport F1 - Race compact (Las Vegas)
12.30 Sky Sport F1 - Pre-race reports
12.30 ServusTV - Race countdown
13.00 ORF 1 - Formula 1 news
13.10 SRF zwei - Start of race coverage
13.25 ORF 1 - Start of race coverage
13.55 Sky Sport F1 - Start of race coverage
14.00 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
15.40 ServusTV - Race analyses
15.45 Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and interviews
16.25 ServusTV - Race
16.30 Sky Sport F1 - Race press conference
17.00 Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
17.30 Sky Sport F1 - Race replay
18.15 ORF 1 - Motorhome
19.30 Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook