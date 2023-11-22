Abu Dhabi GP on television: Battle for millions

Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing have successfully defended their world championship titles. However, there is much more at stake behind the scenes than just prestige - the constructors have millions in prize money at stake.

The competition for the drivers' world championship title and the Constructors' Cup has been decided: Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing will triumph, as they did in 2022. But there is a lot of money at stake between numerous racing teams at the world championship finale in Abu Dhabi - because the position in the Constructors' Cup determines how big the share of the prize money pie will be.

The key to the distribution of prize money in Formula 1 is anchored in the so-called Concorde Agreement, the Formula 1 constitution, so to speak, which regulates the technical, sporting and financial matters in the triangle of racing teams, the FIA and Formula One Management (FOM) and whose content is only disclosed to a limited extent.

In 2022, more than 1.1 billion US dollars in prize money will reportedly go to the teams, with Ferrari receiving a special bonus that was once negotiated by long-time Formula 1 promoter Bernie Ecclestone: The Italians receive a fixed share of the prize money pot (reportedly five per cent) in return for their commitment to Formula 1.

There are also special payments for those racing teams that have won world championship titles. And for those teams that have finished in the top three in the last ten years. Exactly how all this is defined in shares is confidential. Around a quarter of the total prize money consists of these special payments.



The remaining 75 per cent is divided up according to the position in the Constructors' Cup, with 14% for the world championship winner (Red Bull Racing) and 6% for the last-placed team.



Now it becomes important why every rank counts. Mercedes (392 points) and Ferrari (388), for example, are fighting for second place overall, which according to estimates means around 130 million from the pot, or 120.



The situation is similar in the duel for fourth place between McLaren (currently 284 points) and Aston Martin (273). The fourth-placed team will receive around 115 million dollars, the fifth 105.



Alpine is safely in 6th place and will receive around 100 million.



Behind them, however, everything is still open: Williams is on 28 points, AlphaTauri on 21, Alfa Romeo on 16 and Haas on 12.



The payouts for these ranks: seventh will receive around 90 million, eighth 80 million, ninth 70 million and tenth around 60 million.



Follow all the action from the Yas Marina Circuit with our live ticker or on your favourite channels.





Abu Dhabi GP on TV

Friday 24 November

09.00 Sky Sport F1 - GP Confidential

09.30 Sky Sport F1 - Peter Hardenacke meets ... Franz Tost

10.15 Sky Sport F1 - Start of first practice coverage

10.20 ORF 1 - Start of first practice coverage

10.30 First practice session

12.40 Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Las Vegas

12.55 Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Moments of Brilliance: Fernando Alonso

13.45 Sky Sport F1 - Start of coverage of second practice

13.50 ORF 1 - Start of second practice coverage

14.00 Second practice

16.30 Sky Sport F1 - GP Confidential

17.00 Sky Sport F1 - Peter Hardenacke meets ... Franz Tost

17.45 Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Las Vegas

18.00 Sky Sport F1 - GP Las Vegas 2023

20.00 Sky Sport F1 - Practice replay



Saturday, 25 November

09.15 Sky Sport F1 - GP Las Vegas 2023

11.15 Sky Sport F1 - Start of third practice coverage

11.30 Third practice

13.00 Sky Sport F1 - Jessica Hawkins in the AMR21

13.20 ORF 1 - Third practice highlights

14.20 Sky Sport F1 - Max Verstappen: DNA of a Champion

14.30 Sky Sport F1 - Start of qualifying coverage

14.45 ORF 1 - Start of qualifying coverage

14.55 SRF info - Start of qualifying coverage

15.00 Qualifying

16.00 ServusTV - Qualifying analysis

17.00 Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Brazil 2023

17.15 Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Las Vegas

17.30 Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay

19.00 Sky Sport F1 - Beyond All Limits



Sunday, 26 November

09.45 Sky Sport F1 - Carlos Sainz in Singapore

12.00 Sky Sport F1 - Race compact (Las Vegas)

12.30 Sky Sport F1 - Pre-race reports

12.30 ServusTV - Race countdown

13.00 ORF 1 - Formula 1 news

13.10 SRF zwei - Start of race coverage

13.25 ORF 1 - Start of race coverage

13.55 Sky Sport F1 - Start of race coverage

14.00 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

15.40 ServusTV - Race analyses

15.45 Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and interviews

16.25 ServusTV - Race

16.30 Sky Sport F1 - Race press conference

17.00 Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook

17.30 Sky Sport F1 - Race replay

18.15 ORF 1 - Motorhome

19.30 Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook