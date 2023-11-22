Ferrari: Demand after Sainz's Las Vegas crash

The spectators at the new Las Vegas Strip Circuit could not believe their eyes: after ten minutes, the first practice session was already over - due to a broken manhole cover that had damaged the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz and the Alpine racing car of Esteban Ocon. The second practice session took place deep in the night and without spectators.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur grumbled: "The monocoque of Carlos' car is ruined - the engine, battery, wiring harness, chassis and floor too. It's costing us a fortune! We really are the losers here. What happened here is simply unacceptable for Formula 1."

And the Frenchman is not taking it lying down. He confirms that he is negotiating compensation with those responsible. There is a precedent for this: in 2017, Romain Grosjean's Haas racing car was badly damaged in a similar incident - the Americans reached an agreement with the Malaysian organisers on compensation of an unknown amount.

Vasseur: "Yes, private talks are underway with the rights holders, but the outcome is another matter." This is because the organiser of the Las Vegas race is Formula 1 itself, or Liberty Media.



Compensation is to be paid for the costs of the broken Ferrari and the additional transport costs incurred by the Italians due to the transport of a new chassis to Abu Dhabi.



Vasseur: "Against the background of the budget cap, this is a financial blow. Through no fault of our own, we have enormous costs. I will also suggest that in future we define the budget cap in such a way that additional expenditure of this kind is not included."



"We also need to discuss how it all happened. Track marshals saw that something was wrong with the track and showed yellow flags. But then it took a minute before the race was cancelled. That's too long when a metallic object is sticking out of the track on a straight travelling at 340 km/h."



According to Vasseur, there was no information for the racing teams as to why the yellow flags were shown at that point.





Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident



World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

03. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05. Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12