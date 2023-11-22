Ferrari: Demand after Sainz's Las Vegas crash
The spectators at the new Las Vegas Strip Circuit could not believe their eyes: after ten minutes, the first practice session was already over - due to a broken manhole cover that had damaged the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz and the Alpine racing car of Esteban Ocon. The second practice session took place deep in the night and without spectators.
Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur grumbled: "The monocoque of Carlos' car is ruined - the engine, battery, wiring harness, chassis and floor too. It's costing us a fortune! We really are the losers here. What happened here is simply unacceptable for Formula 1."
And the Frenchman is not taking it lying down. He confirms that he is negotiating compensation with those responsible. There is a precedent for this: in 2017, Romain Grosjean's Haas racing car was badly damaged in a similar incident - the Americans reached an agreement with the Malaysian organisers on compensation of an unknown amount.
Vasseur: "Yes, private talks are underway with the rights holders, but the outcome is another matter." This is because the organiser of the Las Vegas race is Formula 1 itself, or Liberty Media.
Compensation is to be paid for the costs of the broken Ferrari and the additional transport costs incurred by the Italians due to the transport of a new chassis to Abu Dhabi.
Vasseur: "Against the background of the budget cap, this is a financial blow. Through no fault of our own, we have enormous costs. I will also suggest that in future we define the budget cap in such a way that additional expenditure of this kind is not included."
"We also need to discuss how it all happened. Track marshals saw that something was wrong with the track and showed yellow flags. But then it took a minute before the race was cancelled. That's too long when a metallic object is sticking out of the track on a straight travelling at 340 km/h."
According to Vasseur, there was no information for the racing teams as to why the yellow flags were shown at that point.
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02nd Pérez 273
03. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05. Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12