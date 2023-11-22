Abu Dhabi: World champion Max Verstappen as a spectator

Red Bull Racing fans will not be able to see Max Verstappen or Sergio Pérez in the first practice session for the Abu Dhabi GP. RBR will be fielding young drivers Jake Dennis and Isack Hadjar.

The Formula 1 teams are obliged to put a young driver on the grid twice per GP season in the first free practice session. So far, this has not happened with constructors' trophy winner Red Bull Racing.

According to the F1 definition, a junior driver is a driver who may not have contested more than two Grands Prix. For this reason, three entries (Oscar Piastri at McLaren, Logan Sargeant at Williams and Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri) were deemed to be ticked off tests at the start of the season. However, this only exploited a loophole in the regulations. Due to the 2-GP rule, Red Bull can no longer field New Zealander Liam Lawson as a Junior (he contested three Grands Prix for the injured Daniel Ricciardo).

At the end of October, Red Bull announced the form in which the juniors will be used in the World Championship finale. AlphaTauri put Frenchman Isack Hadjar (19) in the car in Mexico, thereby ticking off the second race. The Parisian will now drive the first practice session for Red Bull Racing in Abu Dhabi, where none of the regular drivers will be on track for the first 60 minutes, as Red Bull simulator driver Jake Dennis will be in the second RBR racer at the Yas Marina Circuit.

The 28-year-old Englishman has been working for Red Bull in the simulator since 2018. Dennis finished third overall in Formula 3 in 2015, fourth in GP3 in 2016 and took a diversion via GT racing to Formula E, where he became champion in 2022/2023. Two victories and eleven podium finishes secured him a Formula 1 driver's licence called a super licence.



In addition to Hadjar and Dennis, the following drivers will take part in the first practice session in Abu Dhabi.



Mercedes: Frederik Vesti (DK) for Lewis Hamilton



Ferrari: Robert Shwartzman (IL) for Charles Leclerc



McLaren: Pato O'Ward (MEX) for Lando Norris



Aston Martin: Felipe Drugovich (BR) for Fernando Alonso



Alpine: Jack Doohan (AUS) for Esteban Ocon



Williams: Zak O'Sullivan (GB) for Alex Albon



Alfa Romeo: Théo Pourchaire (F) for Guanyu Zhou



Haas: Oliver Bearman (GB) for Nico Hülkenberg





Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident





World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02 Pérez 273

03. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05. Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12