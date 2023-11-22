Abu Dhabi: World champion Max Verstappen as a spectator
The Formula 1 teams are obliged to put a young driver on the grid twice per GP season in the first free practice session. So far, this has not happened with constructors' trophy winner Red Bull Racing.
According to the F1 definition, a junior driver is a driver who may not have contested more than two Grands Prix. For this reason, three entries (Oscar Piastri at McLaren, Logan Sargeant at Williams and Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri) were deemed to be ticked off tests at the start of the season. However, this only exploited a loophole in the regulations. Due to the 2-GP rule, Red Bull can no longer field New Zealander Liam Lawson as a Junior (he contested three Grands Prix for the injured Daniel Ricciardo).
At the end of October, Red Bull announced the form in which the juniors will be used in the World Championship finale. AlphaTauri put Frenchman Isack Hadjar (19) in the car in Mexico, thereby ticking off the second race. The Parisian will now drive the first practice session for Red Bull Racing in Abu Dhabi, where none of the regular drivers will be on track for the first 60 minutes, as Red Bull simulator driver Jake Dennis will be in the second RBR racer at the Yas Marina Circuit.
The 28-year-old Englishman has been working for Red Bull in the simulator since 2018. Dennis finished third overall in Formula 3 in 2015, fourth in GP3 in 2016 and took a diversion via GT racing to Formula E, where he became champion in 2022/2023. Two victories and eleven podium finishes secured him a Formula 1 driver's licence called a super licence.
In addition to Hadjar and Dennis, the following drivers will take part in the first practice session in Abu Dhabi.
Mercedes: Frederik Vesti (DK) for Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari: Robert Shwartzman (IL) for Charles Leclerc
McLaren: Pato O'Ward (MEX) for Lando Norris
Aston Martin: Felipe Drugovich (BR) for Fernando Alonso
Alpine: Jack Doohan (AUS) for Esteban Ocon
Williams: Zak O'Sullivan (GB) for Alex Albon
Alfa Romeo: Théo Pourchaire (F) for Guanyu Zhou
Haas: Oliver Bearman (GB) for Nico Hülkenberg
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02 Pérez 273
03. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05. Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12