Günther Steiner (Haas): "There is still a lot to do"

Haas Team Principal Günther Steiner is not thinking of taking a break after the season finale in Abu Dhabi. The South Tyrolean knows that his team has to work hard to be more competitive again.

The Haas team has not scored any new points since the Singapore GP and was only able to score one fresh championship point in the floodlit street race. And because its direct rivals have been able to make gains in the meantime, the American team has slipped to last place in the championship. No wonder Günther Steiner is not thinking about a winter holiday.

The team boss emphasises: "I don't think there will be a break this year, because we have to work hard to get back to our form and become as competitive as we want to be. There is still a lot to do and I need to prepare for next season so that we are in a better position than this year."

And Steiner adds: "Now we are just looking ahead. We won't forget what happened, but we've learnt enough and everything is open for next year." Looking back on the last few months, he says: "I would say the start of the season was pretty good, it looked promising. When we brought Nico into the team, we got exactly what we wanted with his experience."

"But we hit a brick wall with the development of the car, we couldn't find any more performance and others did. We took a step back and hope that we can take a step forward next year. The highlight was that Nico finished in the points in Australia as a full-time Formula 1 driver after a three-year break," added the South Tyrolean.

Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident





World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02 Pérez 273

03. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05. Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12