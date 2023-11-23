Günther Steiner (Haas): "There is still a lot to do"
The Haas team has not scored any new points since the Singapore GP and was only able to score one fresh championship point in the floodlit street race. And because its direct rivals have been able to make gains in the meantime, the American team has slipped to last place in the championship. No wonder Günther Steiner is not thinking about a winter holiday.
The team boss emphasises: "I don't think there will be a break this year, because we have to work hard to get back to our form and become as competitive as we want to be. There is still a lot to do and I need to prepare for next season so that we are in a better position than this year."
And Steiner adds: "Now we are just looking ahead. We won't forget what happened, but we've learnt enough and everything is open for next year." Looking back on the last few months, he says: "I would say the start of the season was pretty good, it looked promising. When we brought Nico into the team, we got exactly what we wanted with his experience."
"But we hit a brick wall with the development of the car, we couldn't find any more performance and others did. We took a step back and hope that we can take a step forward next year. The highlight was that Nico finished in the points in Australia as a full-time Formula 1 driver after a three-year break," added the South Tyrolean.
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02 Pérez 273
03. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05. Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12