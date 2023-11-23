Ferrari boss John Elkann on the FIA: "More clarity"

New York-born Ferrari boss John Elkann (47) did not miss the opportunity to visit the Las Vegas GP. I'm not happy about what he saw. He is demanding changes from the FIA.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur is still furious. In Las Vegas, his driver Carlos Sainz received a penalty of ten places back - because a new car had to be built for the Spaniard, including the installation of a fresh engine, after a bizarre accident when the two-time GP winner crashed over a defective casing of a drainpipe. Ferrari argued in vain with the race stewards that this was a case of force majeure.

Vasseur recently stated that he was negotiating compensation, as the financial loss for the Italians is estimated at two million US dollars, which has not been confirmed by Ferrari. Quite apart from the fact that many millions are at stake for Ferrari in the battle with Mercedes for second place in the Constructors' Cup.

Ferrari President John Elkann had travelled to Las Vegas to watch the return of the GP in the gambling city. Following the furore surrounding Sainz, the top executive told the BBC: "We don't want to see situations where the team experiences a penalty of ten places back through no fault of their own."



The native New Yorker says: "We need more clarity in the rules and applications, especially with regard to the budget cap."



For example, there are plans to change the financial regulations in such a way that an incident like the one involving Sainz in Las Vegas would be excluded from the cost limit.





Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident





World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02 Pérez 273

03. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05. Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12