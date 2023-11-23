Ferrari boss John Elkann on the FIA: "More clarity"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur is still furious. In Las Vegas, his driver Carlos Sainz received a penalty of ten places back - because a new car had to be built for the Spaniard, including the installation of a fresh engine, after a bizarre accident when the two-time GP winner crashed over a defective casing of a drainpipe. Ferrari argued in vain with the race stewards that this was a case of force majeure.
Vasseur recently stated that he was negotiating compensation, as the financial loss for the Italians is estimated at two million US dollars, which has not been confirmed by Ferrari. Quite apart from the fact that many millions are at stake for Ferrari in the battle with Mercedes for second place in the Constructors' Cup.
Ferrari President John Elkann had travelled to Las Vegas to watch the return of the GP in the gambling city. Following the furore surrounding Sainz, the top executive told the BBC: "We don't want to see situations where the team experiences a penalty of ten places back through no fault of their own."
The native New Yorker says: "We need more clarity in the rules and applications, especially with regard to the budget cap."
For example, there are plans to change the financial regulations in such a way that an incident like the one involving Sainz in Las Vegas would be excluded from the cost limit.
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02 Pérez 273
03. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05. Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12