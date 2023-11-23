Dubai-born FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem set the course for the Abu Dhabi GP. And the now 62-year-old wrecked his car at the F1 debut of a driver from the United Arab Emirates.

This weekend, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be held for the 15th time. One person who helped set the course for the world's most expensive Grand Prix race track is the current FIA President, Mohammend Ben Sulayem from Dubai.

It was also the 14-time Arab rally champion Ben Sulayem who was the first driver from the United Arab Emirates to drive a Formula 1 racing car.

As part of the so-called "Renault Road Show" in April 2009, Ben Sulayem slid into a Renault R28 GP racer (from the 2008 season) to demonstrate the acceleration capabilities of a Formula 1 car to the fans at the Dubai Autodrome, against a Ford GT with the then Renault works driver Romain Grosjean at the wheel.

Shortly after setting off, the rear of Ben Sulayem's car swerved to the right and the Formula 1 racing car crashed heavily into the pit wall. Ben Sulayem remained dazed in the wreckage for several minutes after the accident before track marshals helped him out of the car. The then president of the United Arab Emirates Automobile Club was lucky to have escaped unscathed apart from bruises.



The Dubai-born rally champion had probably accelerated too hard after the start. "Everything happened so fast," he said later. "I wish I could explain exactly what happened. All I remember is that I lost grip and then it was all over in a second."



The then Renault driver Nelson Piquet junior offered some consolation: "This sort of thing happens to younger drivers all the time. It's not easy to control a Formula 1 racing car." Younger drivers is good, Ben Sulayem was 47 years old at the time of the accident. As far as we know, no other driver from the United Arab Emirates had driven a contemporary Formula 1 car before him.



Mohammed Ben Sulayem was elected as the new president of the FIA in December 2021, succeeding Frenchman Jean Todt.



Fans from the United Arab Emirates will still have to wait for a Grand Prix driver from their country. There is not a single driver from this country in the Formula 2 and Formula 3 stepping stone classes.