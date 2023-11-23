AlphaTauri: Ayumu Iwasa in action in Abu Dhabi
The Formula 1 season is drawing to a close, with just one race weekend left for the GP stars and their teams, followed by a test day next Tuesday, during which the AlphaTauri team will be on track with two cars.
Ayumu Iwasa, the Red Bull Junior who is contesting his second Formula 2 season this year, which will come to an end in Abu Dhabi with the last two races, will have a full day behind the wheel of the first AT04. The 22-year-old from Osaka is currently in third place overall.
He has won three races so far this season and finished second on the podium a further three times. Next year, he will return to his native Japan, where he will compete in the Super Formula series and race in front of his home crowd for the first time since 2019.
The two regular drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda will be in the second car, sharing the test day after the last test of strength.
