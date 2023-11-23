AlphaTauri: Ayumu Iwasa in action in Abu Dhabi

The AlphaTauri team will put three drivers behind the wheel on Tuesday after the race weekend in Abu Dhabi. In addition to the two regular drivers, young Japanese driver Ayumu Iwasa will also be in action.

The Formula 1 season is drawing to a close, with just one race weekend left for the GP stars and their teams, followed by a test day next Tuesday, during which the AlphaTauri team will be on track with two cars.

Ayumu Iwasa, the Red Bull Junior who is contesting his second Formula 2 season this year, which will come to an end in Abu Dhabi with the last two races, will have a full day behind the wheel of the first AT04. The 22-year-old from Osaka is currently in third place overall.

He has won three races so far this season and finished second on the podium a further three times. Next year, he will return to his native Japan, where he will compete in the Super Formula series and race in front of his home crowd for the first time since 2019.

The two regular drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda will be in the second car, sharing the test day after the last test of strength.

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02 Pérez 273

03 Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05. Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12