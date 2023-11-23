Alpine: Esteban Ocon ill, wild Schumacher rumour
The French Formula 1 racing team Alpine confirms: "Esteban Ocon has been feeling unwell all week and has been advised by his doctors to take it easy on Thursday."
"Although he is on the road to recovery, he will not be able to attend the usual media commitments for this reason. We expect him back at the track as soon as possible."
Shortly after this news from Alpine, speculation began on the net that Mick Schumacher could be racing here in Abu Dhabi. With the explanation that the young Schumacher would be driving for Alpine in 2024 anyway - in the World Endurance Championship.
These rumours are unfounded for three reasons: Firstly, Alpine asserts that Ocon will drive on Friday.
Secondly, Alpine's reserve driver is not Mick Schumacher, but Australian Jack Doohan. The son of motorbike legend Mick Doohan was in the car in the first practice session in Mexico and will also be driving for Alpine here in Abu Dhabi, incidentally for Ocon.
And thirdly, Schumacher has a Mercedes contract. Mick is actually registered as a Formula 1 reserve driver this season, but for Mercedes and McLaren.
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02 Pérez 273
03. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05. Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12