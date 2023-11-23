Alpine: Esteban Ocon ill, wild Schumacher rumour

Formula 1 racing team Alpine confirms: GP winner Esteban Ocon is not feeling well, but should be fit again by Friday. Rumours that Mick Schumacher will take over his cockpit are unfounded.

The French Formula 1 racing team Alpine confirms: "Esteban Ocon has been feeling unwell all week and has been advised by his doctors to take it easy on Thursday."

"Although he is on the road to recovery, he will not be able to attend the usual media commitments for this reason. We expect him back at the track as soon as possible."

Shortly after this news from Alpine, speculation began on the net that Mick Schumacher could be racing here in Abu Dhabi. With the explanation that the young Schumacher would be driving for Alpine in 2024 anyway - in the World Endurance Championship.



These rumours are unfounded for three reasons: Firstly, Alpine asserts that Ocon will drive on Friday.



Secondly, Alpine's reserve driver is not Mick Schumacher, but Australian Jack Doohan. The son of motorbike legend Mick Doohan was in the car in the first practice session in Mexico and will also be driving for Alpine here in Abu Dhabi, incidentally for Ocon.



And thirdly, Schumacher has a Mercedes contract. Mick is actually registered as a Formula 1 reserve driver this season, but for Mercedes and McLaren.





Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident





World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02 Pérez 273

03. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05. Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12