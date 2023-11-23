Abu Dhabi GP on television: Conundrum for the teams

During the World Championship finale, drivers and technicians have to solve a puzzle that is as tricky in Abu Dhabi as it is in Bahrain: the first and third practice sessions distort the findings for qualifying and the Grand Prix.

For years, the practice schedule for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has been a mental exercise for the Formula 1 racing teams and their drivers, just as it was in Bahrain. This is because the drivers learn little in the first free practice session with a view to the decisive hours on the Yas Marina Circuit, as the conditions at the back and front do not correspond to what awaits them in qualifying and the race.

The first free practice session in Abu Dhabi takes place locally at 1.30 pm (10.30 am in Europe), under a blazing sun. As soon as the sun is gone, the track temperature drops. This is one of the reasons why the race weekend is so difficult for drivers and technicians. When setting up the car, the engineers have to take into account how the falling tarmac temperatures will affect handling.

In Bahrain, the teams can at least draw on the findings from the winter tests, a luxury they do not have in Abu Dhabi.

At the start of the second practice session at 17:00 local time (almost the same time as qualifying and the start of the race), the air is usually around five degrees warmer, while the track can cool down by up to 15 degrees.



The same on Saturday: third free practice at 14.30 (Europe 11.30), qualifying from 18.00 when the sun has set (Europe 15.00). GP start on Sunday is locally at 17.00 (Europe 14.00).





Abu Dhabi GP on television

Friday, 24 November

09.00 Sky Sport F1 - GP Confidential

09.30 Sky Sport F1 - Peter Hardenacke meets ... Franz Tost

10.15 Sky Sport F1 - Start of first practice coverage

10.20 ORF 1 - Start of first practice coverage

10.30 First practice session

12.40 Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Las Vegas

12.55 Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Moments of Brilliance: Fernando Alonso

13.45 Sky Sport F1 - Start of coverage of second practice

13.50 ORF 1 - Start of second practice coverage

14.00 Second practice

16.30 Sky Sport F1 - GP Confidential

17.00 Sky Sport F1 - Peter Hardenacke meets ... Franz Tost

17.45 Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Las Vegas

18.00 Sky Sport F1 - GP Las Vegas 2023

20.00 Sky Sport F1 - Practice replay



Saturday, 25 November

09.15 Sky Sport F1 - GP Las Vegas 2023

11.15 Sky Sport F1 - Start of third practice coverage

11.30 Third practice

13.00 Sky Sport F1 - Jessica Hawkins in the AMR21

13.20 ORF 1 - Third practice highlights

14.20 Sky Sport F1 - Max Verstappen: DNA of a Champion

14.30 Sky Sport F1 - Start of qualifying coverage

14.45 ORF 1 - Start of qualifying coverage

14.55 SRF info - Start of qualifying coverage

15.00 Qualifying

16.00 ServusTV - Qualifying analysis

17.00 Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Brazil 2023

17.15 Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Las Vegas

17.30 Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay

19.00 Sky Sport F1 - Beyond All Limits



Sunday, 26 November

09.45 Sky Sport F1 - Carlos Sainz in Singapore

12.00 Sky Sport F1 - Race compact (Las Vegas)

12.30 Sky Sport F1 - Pre-race reports

12.30 ServusTV - Race countdown

13.00 ORF 1 - Formula 1 news

13.10 SRF zwei - Start of race coverage

13.25 ORF 1 - Start of race coverage

13.55 Sky Sport F1 - Start of race coverage

14.00 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

15.40 ServusTV - Race analyses

15.45 Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and interviews

16.25 ServusTV - Race

16.30 Sky Sport F1 - Race press conference

17.00 Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook

17.30 Sky Sport F1 - Race replay

18.15 ORF 1 - Motorhome

19.30 Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook