Abu Dhabi GP on television: Conundrum for the teams
For years, the practice schedule for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has been a mental exercise for the Formula 1 racing teams and their drivers, just as it was in Bahrain. This is because the drivers learn little in the first free practice session with a view to the decisive hours on the Yas Marina Circuit, as the conditions at the back and front do not correspond to what awaits them in qualifying and the race.
The first free practice session in Abu Dhabi takes place locally at 1.30 pm (10.30 am in Europe), under a blazing sun. As soon as the sun is gone, the track temperature drops. This is one of the reasons why the race weekend is so difficult for drivers and technicians. When setting up the car, the engineers have to take into account how the falling tarmac temperatures will affect handling.
In Bahrain, the teams can at least draw on the findings from the winter tests, a luxury they do not have in Abu Dhabi.
At the start of the second practice session at 17:00 local time (almost the same time as qualifying and the start of the race), the air is usually around five degrees warmer, while the track can cool down by up to 15 degrees.
The same on Saturday: third free practice at 14.30 (Europe 11.30), qualifying from 18.00 when the sun has set (Europe 15.00). GP start on Sunday is locally at 17.00 (Europe 14.00).
