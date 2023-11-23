Toto Wolff (Mercedes): Challenge to Ferrari
With 7th and 8th places, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were able to collect ten points in Las Vegas. However, team boss Toto Wolff is certain that the team could have done much better. Nevertheless, he looks back on the second-to-last race weekend of the season with pleasure.
"Las Vegas was an extraordinary event. We saw a fantastic race, it was visually spectacular and overall a great Grand Prix that has certainly helped to raise the profile of the sport in the United States," he says happily. "Everyone worked very hard to make the Grand Prix such a success and the credit goes to everyone involved."
"On the track, it was a case of 'what if' for us. The pace of the car was strong. Without the numerous contacts, both Lewis and George could have fought for the podium," the Viennese admits in retrospect.
And in view of the World Championship duel with Ferrari for second place in the constructors' championship, Wolff adds: "Ferrari has reduced the gap in the constructors' championship to four points, and we are ready to give everything we've got in Abu Dhabi to prevail against them. They have shown good form recently, but we know that we haven't realised our full potential in recent races. It will be a close battle and hopefully we can finish the season with a strong performance ahead of them."
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02 Pérez 273
03 Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05. Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12