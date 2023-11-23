Toto Wolff (Mercedes): Challenge to Ferrari

In Las Vegas, the Mercedes team missed the chance to collect important championship points in the battle for 2nd place in the world championship. Team boss Toto Wolff knows that Ferrari is close. Nevertheless, he is fighting back.

With 7th and 8th places, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were able to collect ten points in Las Vegas. However, team boss Toto Wolff is certain that the team could have done much better. Nevertheless, he looks back on the second-to-last race weekend of the season with pleasure.

"Las Vegas was an extraordinary event. We saw a fantastic race, it was visually spectacular and overall a great Grand Prix that has certainly helped to raise the profile of the sport in the United States," he says happily. "Everyone worked very hard to make the Grand Prix such a success and the credit goes to everyone involved."

"On the track, it was a case of 'what if' for us. The pace of the car was strong. Without the numerous contacts, both Lewis and George could have fought for the podium," the Viennese admits in retrospect.

And in view of the World Championship duel with Ferrari for second place in the constructors' championship, Wolff adds: "Ferrari has reduced the gap in the constructors' championship to four points, and we are ready to give everything we've got in Abu Dhabi to prevail against them. They have shown good form recently, but we know that we haven't realised our full potential in recent races. It will be a close battle and hopefully we can finish the season with a strong performance ahead of them."

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02 Pérez 273

03 Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05. Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12