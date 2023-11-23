George Russell (Mercedes): "A strange season"

A year ago, George Russell had every reason to be proud: In his first year as a Mercedes works driver, he finished a fantastic fourth in the world championship, two places ahead of superstar Lewis Hamilton, the young Russell claimed eight GP podiums and, to top it all off, he also won his first Grand Prix in Brazil after the sprint. As a result, expectations for 2023 were huge.

One year later, the mood is one of hangover: George Russell has slumped to eighth place in the world championship, only standing on the podium once all season (in Barcelona), while Hamilton is third in the world championship with six podium appearances.

The collision with Max Verstappen in Las Vegas fits in with the 25-year-old Russell's botched season: "A mirror image of my season. I threw away a potential third place."

"This season has been a complete disaster for me. I only have one goal left - I want to help us defend second place in the Constructors' Cup. But the way my year is going is a real shame."



"I've lost important points far too often. The engine failure in Melbourne cost me a place in the top three, maybe even victory. In Zandvoort, the race didn't go in our favour in mixed conditions. In Singapore, I crashed into the wall in third place. I also made a mistake in Canada and lost another ten points. In Baku, I messed up the re-start, in Las Vegas the mistake with Verstappen."



"Ultimately, 2023 is a strange season. We often had really solid speed, but many good results slipped through our fingers. It's a season of missed opportunities. Sometimes it's like that in motorsport - when you have a good run, you're often lucky; and when things go wrong, you're often unlucky."



"I want to take my time next winter to analyse how 2023 went. A year ago, one good result after another seemed to come easily. In 2023, however, even though I thought I was stronger in qualifying and in the race, these results mostly didn't materialise. I want to take my time to look at that."



When asked how competitive Mercedes will be in Abu Dhabi, Russell says: "I've been surprised a lot this year. There were races in which I thought we would be very strong, and then things turned out differently. And on other weekends it went the other way round. I'm open to anything. But the fact is that Ferrari is probably faster than us in qualifying trim, but in many races we had the better pace in the race."



"We have a hot dance with Ferrari and they were very good in Las Vegas. We will have to get our performance on point to stay ahead."





Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident





World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02 Pérez 273

03. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05. Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12