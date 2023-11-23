Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): This is the duel with Mercedes

Charles Leclerc from Monaco put in a magnificent performance in Las Vegas and secured second place on the final lap. The five-time GP winner is pursuing two goals at the world championship finale in Abu Dhabi.

World champion Max Verstappen was once again in a class of his own in Las Vegas and drove to his 53rd GP victory. Behind him, the spectators were enthralled by the fantastic duel between Sergio Pérez and Charles Leclerc, with the Ferrari driver snatching second place shortly before the end with a breathtaking attack on the Mexican.

Spurred on by Ferrari's strong weekend in the glittering city, Leclerc wants to achieve two goals at the world championship finale in Abu Dhabi. "We are only four points behind Mercedes in the Constructors' Cup, so we clearly want to conquer this position." The form curve speaks in favour of the Italians.

The 26-year-old Monegasque Leclerc in Abu Dhabi: "We're on a good run at the moment, but we can talk about form curves day and night, the fact is - everything has to go our way if we want to catch Mercedes just before the finish line. Everything really has to fit."

Who will be faster at the Yas Marina Circuit, Ferrari or Mercedes? Charles believes: "That depends on the details. I think the deciding factor will ultimately be who makes the most of their opportunities."



Charles Leclerc can no longer be displaced from seventh place in the drivers' standings, but mathematically he can still move up to fourth place.



Carlos Sainz is currently fourth in the championship with 200 points, Fernando Alonso has the same number of points in fifth place (but Carlos is ahead due to his Singapore victory), followed by McLaren driver Lando Norris in sixth place with 195 points and Leclerc in seventh with 188 points.





Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident





World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

03. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05. Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12