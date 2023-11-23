Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): This is the duel with Mercedes
World champion Max Verstappen was once again in a class of his own in Las Vegas and drove to his 53rd GP victory. Behind him, the spectators were enthralled by the fantastic duel between Sergio Pérez and Charles Leclerc, with the Ferrari driver snatching second place shortly before the end with a breathtaking attack on the Mexican.
Spurred on by Ferrari's strong weekend in the glittering city, Leclerc wants to achieve two goals at the world championship finale in Abu Dhabi. "We are only four points behind Mercedes in the Constructors' Cup, so we clearly want to conquer this position." The form curve speaks in favour of the Italians.
The 26-year-old Monegasque Leclerc in Abu Dhabi: "We're on a good run at the moment, but we can talk about form curves day and night, the fact is - everything has to go our way if we want to catch Mercedes just before the finish line. Everything really has to fit."
Who will be faster at the Yas Marina Circuit, Ferrari or Mercedes? Charles believes: "That depends on the details. I think the deciding factor will ultimately be who makes the most of their opportunities."
Charles Leclerc can no longer be displaced from seventh place in the drivers' standings, but mathematically he can still move up to fourth place.
Carlos Sainz is currently fourth in the championship with 200 points, Fernando Alonso has the same number of points in fifth place (but Carlos is ahead due to his Singapore victory), followed by McLaren driver Lando Norris in sixth place with 195 points and Leclerc in seventh with 188 points.
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02nd Pérez 273
03. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05. Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12