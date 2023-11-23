Fernando Alonso: "2023 is my best F1 season"

Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso were the big surprise in the first third of the season. The 42-year-old Spaniard even says: "This is my best season in Formula 1, on the same level as 2012 with Ferrari."

The competition was gobsmacked: Fernando Alonso drove Aston Martin to five podium finishes in the first six races of the season.

Later, Aston Martin made a few mistakes in the development of the AMR23 racing car, as team boss Mike Krack admitted. But Alonso showed that he has lost none of his ability with second place in treacherous track conditions in Zandvoort and with his strong performance in Brazil in the duel with Sergio Pérez.

In Abu Dhabi, Fernando looks back on his season like this: "I am extremely satisfied with my own performance this year. In fact, I think this is my best season in Formula 1, at the same level as 2012 with Ferrari. I was motivated, I was fit, I performed very well in some of the most difficult conditions."

Which races are particularly memorable for the 32-time GP winner? Alonso continues: "I would say Bahrain, Monaco, Canada, Monza and Brazil, those were my personal top five."



Well, third place in Bahrain, second place in Monaco and Canada, third place in Brazil - but why ninth place in Monza?



Fernando continues: "I realise that people won't remember this ninth place. But I know that we had probably the slowest car in Italy, or maybe the second slowest, and to still finish in the top ten was very satisfying."



Hand on heart: How close did Aston Martin come to a win this year? Fernando believes: "A win was possible. We came close in Monaco, maybe we could even have done it with a different tyre change. If I had been in a different position at the re-start in Zandvoort, it could have worked out. Ultimately, there is no team that deserves to win more this year than Aston Martin."



"But I'm not looking back with bitterness, quite the opposite. What we have achieved this year is incredible. I only see positives. We were very strong, especially in the first third of the season, which surprised a lot of people. Sometimes we surprised ourselves! Suddenly we were fighting on equal terms with Mercedes and Ferrari."



"Then we fell behind a little in terms of development. That shows that we are not yet operating at the top level. But all in all, it's been an incredible few months. A year ago, I would never have dreamed of achieving something like this. The first time I tested for Aston Martin was just under a year ago here after the World Championship final, and if someone had told me back then how good we would be in 2023 - I would never have believed it."





Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident





World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

03. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05. Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12