Fernando Alonso: "2023 is my best F1 season"
The competition was gobsmacked: Fernando Alonso drove Aston Martin to five podium finishes in the first six races of the season.
Later, Aston Martin made a few mistakes in the development of the AMR23 racing car, as team boss Mike Krack admitted. But Alonso showed that he has lost none of his ability with second place in treacherous track conditions in Zandvoort and with his strong performance in Brazil in the duel with Sergio Pérez.
In Abu Dhabi, Fernando looks back on his season like this: "I am extremely satisfied with my own performance this year. In fact, I think this is my best season in Formula 1, at the same level as 2012 with Ferrari. I was motivated, I was fit, I performed very well in some of the most difficult conditions."
Which races are particularly memorable for the 32-time GP winner? Alonso continues: "I would say Bahrain, Monaco, Canada, Monza and Brazil, those were my personal top five."
Well, third place in Bahrain, second place in Monaco and Canada, third place in Brazil - but why ninth place in Monza?
Fernando continues: "I realise that people won't remember this ninth place. But I know that we had probably the slowest car in Italy, or maybe the second slowest, and to still finish in the top ten was very satisfying."
Hand on heart: How close did Aston Martin come to a win this year? Fernando believes: "A win was possible. We came close in Monaco, maybe we could even have done it with a different tyre change. If I had been in a different position at the re-start in Zandvoort, it could have worked out. Ultimately, there is no team that deserves to win more this year than Aston Martin."
"But I'm not looking back with bitterness, quite the opposite. What we have achieved this year is incredible. I only see positives. We were very strong, especially in the first third of the season, which surprised a lot of people. Sometimes we surprised ourselves! Suddenly we were fighting on equal terms with Mercedes and Ferrari."
"Then we fell behind a little in terms of development. That shows that we are not yet operating at the top level. But all in all, it's been an incredible few months. A year ago, I would never have dreamed of achieving something like this. The first time I tested for Aston Martin was just under a year ago here after the World Championship final, and if someone had told me back then how good we would be in 2023 - I would never have believed it."
