Lewis Hamilton: What he says about Red Bull Racing
The latest story to cause discussion in the Formula 1 scene revolves around a request from a representative of Lewis Hamilton at Red Bull Racing this year. However, the Mercedes star, who has extended his contract with the star brand's works team until the end of 2025, wants no part of this.
When asked by Sky Sports F1, the seven-time world champion explained: "I don't really know where this story is coming from, or rather, I know it's coming from Christian (Horner, Team Principal Red Bull Racing, ed.), but I don't quite understand what he's talking about. Because as far as I know, nobody from my team has spoken to him."
"I haven't had a conversation with him myself for years. He approached me earlier this year about a meeting. But that was the end of it," affirmed the Briton. And he praised: "I can only congratulate Red Bull Racing on an outstanding year and hope that we can challenge them again in the near future."
He would certainly welcome the opportunity to face Max Verstappen in a car of equal calibre, Hamilton admitted in response to the question. "Red Bull Racing has done an outstanding job and is an incredible team. Every driver would love to drive for such a great team. But my dream is not to switch from a not-so-good car to a cockpit capable of winning. The dream is rather to build up our team until we can win again. That's why I'm staying with Mercedes."
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02 Pérez 273
03. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05. Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12