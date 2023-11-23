Lewis Hamilton: What he says about Red Bull Racing

According to the latest rumours, a representative of Lewis Hamilton has asked Red Bull Racing whether they are interested in signing the Briton. This is what the seven-time world champion has to say.

The latest story to cause discussion in the Formula 1 scene revolves around a request from a representative of Lewis Hamilton at Red Bull Racing this year. However, the Mercedes star, who has extended his contract with the star brand's works team until the end of 2025, wants no part of this.

When asked by Sky Sports F1, the seven-time world champion explained: "I don't really know where this story is coming from, or rather, I know it's coming from Christian (Horner, Team Principal Red Bull Racing, ed.), but I don't quite understand what he's talking about. Because as far as I know, nobody from my team has spoken to him."

"I haven't had a conversation with him myself for years. He approached me earlier this year about a meeting. But that was the end of it," affirmed the Briton. And he praised: "I can only congratulate Red Bull Racing on an outstanding year and hope that we can challenge them again in the near future."

He would certainly welcome the opportunity to face Max Verstappen in a car of equal calibre, Hamilton admitted in response to the question. "Red Bull Racing has done an outstanding job and is an incredible team. Every driver would love to drive for such a great team. But my dream is not to switch from a not-so-good car to a cockpit capable of winning. The dream is rather to build up our team until we can win again. That's why I'm staying with Mercedes."

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02 Pérez 273

03. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05. Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12