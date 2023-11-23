Eddie Jordan: This GP winner will be second class in 2023

Long-time Formula 1 racing team owner Eddie Jordan (75) is known for controversial statements about GP racing. In a podcast, the Irishman talked about a driver who, in his opinion, is second class.

Eddie Jordan has once again hit it out of the park. The now 75-year-old from Dublin, who drove in the premier class from 1991 to 2005, winning four races and finishing third in the 1999 World Championship, was recently a guest on the Formula For Success podcast, together with former Formula 1 driver Martin Donnelly. They talked about the performance of the Mercedes drivers in the 2023 season.

As a reminder: Lewis Hamilton is currently third in the world championship with 232 points and six podium finishes. George Russell is only in eighth place, with 160 points and one podium finish.

Donnelly said in the podcast: "Lewis Hamilton has been doing this job since 2007, which I think is remarkable. All that travelling, even if he can move around in a private jet, you need a lot of inner fire to drive at such a high level, year in, year out."

To which Eddie Jordan interjected: "And then these performances that Lewis is showing this year. I mean, let's be honest - George Russell looks second class at the moment. After last season, we thought Russell was world class."



Russell finished a great fourth in the 2022 World Championship and won the only Grand Prix for Mercedes, in Brazil.



Martin Donnelly again: "And Lewis is still showing the boys up this year, Norris and Leclerc, even Verstappen has to look over his shoulder from time to time."



Read here what George Russell himself has to say about his 2023 GP season.





Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident





World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02 Pérez 273

03. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05. Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12