Eddie Jordan: This GP winner will be second class in 2023
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Eddie Jordan has once again hit it out of the park. The now 75-year-old from Dublin, who drove in the premier class from 1991 to 2005, winning four races and finishing third in the 1999 World Championship, was recently a guest on the Formula For Success podcast, together with former Formula 1 driver Martin Donnelly. They talked about the performance of the Mercedes drivers in the 2023 season.
As a reminder: Lewis Hamilton is currently third in the world championship with 232 points and six podium finishes. George Russell is only in eighth place, with 160 points and one podium finish.
Donnelly said in the podcast: "Lewis Hamilton has been doing this job since 2007, which I think is remarkable. All that travelling, even if he can move around in a private jet, you need a lot of inner fire to drive at such a high level, year in, year out."
To which Eddie Jordan interjected: "And then these performances that Lewis is showing this year. I mean, let's be honest - George Russell looks second class at the moment. After last season, we thought Russell was world class."
Russell finished a great fourth in the 2022 World Championship and won the only Grand Prix for Mercedes, in Brazil.
Martin Donnelly again: "And Lewis is still showing the boys up this year, Norris and Leclerc, even Verstappen has to look over his shoulder from time to time."
Read here what George Russell himself has to say about his 2023 GP season.
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02 Pérez 273
03. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05. Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12