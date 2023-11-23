Carlos Sainz: What Ferrari needs to do for 2024
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Ferrari's big goal at the 2023 World Championship finale in Abu Dhabi: to wrest second place in the Constructors' Cup from Mercedes. This is damage limitation, because Ferrari actually wanted to fight for the world title with Red Bull Racing this year.
Carlos Sainz is the only driver who has been able to inflict a defeat on RBR this season, with his tactical masterstroke in Singapore. In the paddock at the Yas Marina Circuit, the 29-year-old Spaniard says: "At Ferrari, we have all the ingredients to have a say in who wins the world title. And I would like to see certain aspects of this year's car in the 2024 race car - such as top speed or how stable the car is on the brakes. The car is great in 90-degree corners and is good on kerbs."
"But if we want to have a better all-round race car, then we will have to compromise on some of these points. We have to manage to have a car that is fast on every type of track, especially in the race."
"We have to understand why we are not good enough in terms of tyre management compared to Red Bull Racing and McLaren."
Sainz is reluctant to reveal too much about how far Ferrari has got with this work. "Let's just say that the car feels different in the simulation. We won't know how competitive the car will be until the tests and then the first race in Bahrain in 2024."
The Madrid native continued: "It is a realistic goal to be on a par with Red Bull Racing from the first race in 2024. And if McLaren can make such progress over the course of the 2023 season, then we must be able to do the same."
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02 Pérez 273
03. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05. Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12