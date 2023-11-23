Carlos Sainz: What Ferrari needs to do for 2024

Two-time GP winner Carlos Sainz talks about what needs to change at Ferrari in order to fight on equal terms with Red Bull Racing from the first race in 2024. "That is a realistic goal."

Ferrari's big goal at the 2023 World Championship finale in Abu Dhabi: to wrest second place in the Constructors' Cup from Mercedes. This is damage limitation, because Ferrari actually wanted to fight for the world title with Red Bull Racing this year.

Carlos Sainz is the only driver who has been able to inflict a defeat on RBR this season, with his tactical masterstroke in Singapore. In the paddock at the Yas Marina Circuit, the 29-year-old Spaniard says: "At Ferrari, we have all the ingredients to have a say in who wins the world title. And I would like to see certain aspects of this year's car in the 2024 race car - such as top speed or how stable the car is on the brakes. The car is great in 90-degree corners and is good on kerbs."

"But if we want to have a better all-round race car, then we will have to compromise on some of these points. We have to manage to have a car that is fast on every type of track, especially in the race."

"We have to understand why we are not good enough in terms of tyre management compared to Red Bull Racing and McLaren."



Sainz is reluctant to reveal too much about how far Ferrari has got with this work. "Let's just say that the car feels different in the simulation. We won't know how competitive the car will be until the tests and then the first race in Bahrain in 2024."



The Madrid native continued: "It is a realistic goal to be on a par with Red Bull Racing from the first race in 2024. And if McLaren can make such progress over the course of the 2023 season, then we must be able to do the same."





Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident





World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02 Pérez 273

03. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05. Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12