Las Vegas: Repercussions for Toto Wolff and Fred Vasseur

At the FIA press conference in Las Vegas, both Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur and Mercedes team headmaster Toto Wolff had clear words. This now has repercussions. The duo will have to explain themselves to the rule makers.

The start of the Las Vegas race weekend did not go according to plan. After an aspirated water valve cover caused major damage to Carlos Sainz's Ferrari, the session was cancelled.

During the long break before the start of the delayed second practice session, the FIA team bosses' press conference took place. And in it, two team bosses gave free rein to their anger: both Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur and Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff used the F-word.

And there are now repercussions. In Abu Dhabi, the two team managers have to appear before race stewards Garry Connelly, Mathieu Remmerie, Dennis Dean and Mohamed Al Hashimi. The reason: they are suspected of having violated Article 12.2.1 f of the sporting regulations.

This prohibits "any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral damage to the FIA, its bodies, its members, its executives and, more generally, that are detrimental to the interests of motor sport and the values represented by the FIA".

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02 Pérez 273

03 Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05. Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12