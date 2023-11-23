Las Vegas: Repercussions for Toto Wolff and Fred Vasseur
The start of the Las Vegas race weekend did not go according to plan. After an aspirated water valve cover caused major damage to Carlos Sainz's Ferrari, the session was cancelled.
During the long break before the start of the delayed second practice session, the FIA team bosses' press conference took place. And in it, two team bosses gave free rein to their anger: both Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur and Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff used the F-word.
And there are now repercussions. In Abu Dhabi, the two team managers have to appear before race stewards Garry Connelly, Mathieu Remmerie, Dennis Dean and Mohamed Al Hashimi. The reason: they are suspected of having violated Article 12.2.1 f of the sporting regulations.
This prohibits "any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral damage to the FIA, its bodies, its members, its executives and, more generally, that are detrimental to the interests of motor sport and the values represented by the FIA".
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02 Pérez 273
03 Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05. Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12