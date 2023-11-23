McLaren: Reserve role for Pato O'Ward

The McLaren team is taking the opportunity before the start of the final race weekend of the year in Abu Dhabi to confirm the signing of Pato O'Ward as one of the reserve drivers for the 2024 season.

This year, McLaren has not only lost an IndyCar driver for next year due to the dispute with Alex Palou. The unwelcome separation from the 26-year-old Spaniard also marks the end of his involvement as a Formula 1 reserve driver for the traditional racing team from Woking. Before the start of the world championship finale in Abu Dhabi, McLaren has now confirmed the successor to the 2021 and 2023 IndyCar champion.

Next year, Pato O'Ward will be part of the reserve pool of the British sports car manufacturer's Formula 1 team. The 24-year-old from Mexico began racing at the tender age of six and joined the McLaren family in 2020 when he came on board with the Arrow McLaren Team.

O'Ward has completed several development driver test drives in the MCL35M and was also involved in the 2021 Young Driver Test. Last year, he was able to gain further Formula 1 kilometres of experience during the first free practice session in Abu Dhabi. In addition to his role as a reserve driver for McLaren, he will continue to drive for the Arrow-McLaren team in the IndyCar series.

"Pato had a remarkable season in the IndyCar Series and performed well in his test outings. It therefore made sense to take the next step, as he is now eligible for an FIA Super Licence. With such a busy calendar, it's wise to ensure we have a broad pool of drivers to call on when needed. We look forward to seeing his progress in this new role," says Team Principal Andrea Stella.

"I am delighted to take on this new role in the McLaren family. I have already spent a lot of time with the Formula 1 team, driving in free practice and taking part in some tests. I've always said that it's never a bad day when you get to step into a Formula 1 car, so I'm looking forward to joining the reserve driver pool next year alongside my duties at Arrow McLaren," said a delighted O'Ward.

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02 Pérez 273

03 Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05. Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12