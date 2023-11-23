Wrong choice of words: Toto Wolff & Fred Vasseur warned
Tempers flared when nothing went according to plan at the start of the race weekend in Las Vegas. The first practice session only lasted nine minutes, then it was over because a water valve cover that had been sucked in had caused major damage to Carlos Sainz's Ferrari. The reason for the accident was the broken concrete surround.
The subsequent inspection of the track meant that more than 30 covers had to be repaired. During the long break between the two sessions, several team bosses answered questions from the press at the FIA press conference.
And both Ferrari team headmaster Fred Vasseur and Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff had clear words to say. Both used the F-word and were therefore summoned to Abu Dhabi to appear in front of the rules committee Garry Connelly, Dennis Dean, Mathieu Remmerie and Mohamed Al Hashimi.
The quartet refrained from imposing a penalty and left it at a warning in both cases. In Vasseur's case, the events in the first practice session were recognised as mitigating circumstances, while Wolff's verbal outburst of anger had been provoked by an "abrupt interjection" during the press conference.
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02 Pérez 273
03 Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05. Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12