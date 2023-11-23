Wrong choice of words: Toto Wolff & Fred Vasseur warned

Both Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur have received an official warning from the rule makers for their crude choice of words at the FIA press conference in Las Vegas.

Tempers flared when nothing went according to plan at the start of the race weekend in Las Vegas. The first practice session only lasted nine minutes, then it was over because a water valve cover that had been sucked in had caused major damage to Carlos Sainz's Ferrari. The reason for the accident was the broken concrete surround.

The subsequent inspection of the track meant that more than 30 covers had to be repaired. During the long break between the two sessions, several team bosses answered questions from the press at the FIA press conference.

And both Ferrari team headmaster Fred Vasseur and Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff had clear words to say. Both used the F-word and were therefore summoned to Abu Dhabi to appear in front of the rules committee Garry Connelly, Dennis Dean, Mathieu Remmerie and Mohamed Al Hashimi.

The quartet refrained from imposing a penalty and left it at a warning in both cases. In Vasseur's case, the events in the first practice session were recognised as mitigating circumstances, while Wolff's verbal outburst of anger had been provoked by an "abrupt interjection" during the press conference.

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02 Pérez 273

03 Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05. Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12