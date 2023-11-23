Mick Schumacher: Advice from Vettel and Glock
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
A new chapter begins for Mick Schumacher next year. The former Haas driver, who has taken on the role of reserve driver for the Mercedes Formula 1 team this year and will continue to do so next year, has made the decision to compete in the World Endurance Championship.
The young German did so after a test in the Alpine A424 hypercar, which he completed last month in Jerez. Before committing to Alpine, however, he sought advice from German ex-racers, as he revealed in the paddock in Abu Dhabi.
"I spoke to a few racing drivers, such as Timo Glock and also briefly with Sebastian Vettel. He knows so much about motorsport, so it was clear to me that I should ask him for his opinion," said Mick, who also confessed: "It was very hard not to race for a whole year, so I'm all the more looking forward to getting back in the cockpit and stepping on the gas again, it's great to have a new challenge."
That was the big goal, added the 24-year-old. "I'm a racing driver and in the previous 14 years I didn't have a year without racing, so I really wanted to get back on track," he emphasised, also explaining: "I think the WEC has its own appeal and its own challenges, just like Formula 1."
