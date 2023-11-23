Mick Schumacher: Advice from Vettel and Glock

Mick Schumacher spoke in the paddock in Abu Dhabi about his decision to compete in the World Endurance Championship next year. Before making this decision, he sought advice from fellow racing drivers.

A new chapter begins for Mick Schumacher next year. The former Haas driver, who has taken on the role of reserve driver for the Mercedes Formula 1 team this year and will continue to do so next year, has made the decision to compete in the World Endurance Championship.

The young German did so after a test in the Alpine A424 hypercar, which he completed last month in Jerez. Before committing to Alpine, however, he sought advice from German ex-racers, as he revealed in the paddock in Abu Dhabi.

"I spoke to a few racing drivers, such as Timo Glock and also briefly with Sebastian Vettel. He knows so much about motorsport, so it was clear to me that I should ask him for his opinion," said Mick, who also confessed: "It was very hard not to race for a whole year, so I'm all the more looking forward to getting back in the cockpit and stepping on the gas again, it's great to have a new challenge."

That was the big goal, added the 24-year-old. "I'm a racing driver and in the previous 14 years I didn't have a year without racing, so I really wanted to get back on track," he emphasised, also explaining: "I think the WEC has its own appeal and its own challenges, just like Formula 1."

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02 Pérez 273

03 Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05. Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12