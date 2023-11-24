Addio Alfa Romeo: Back door open for F1 comeback

In July 2022, an agreement between Alfa Romeo and the Sauber racing team was extended. But even then, it became clear that Sauber would become Audi's chassis partner and the Italians would end their cooperation with the Swiss team at the end of 2023. Another chapter for Alfa Romeo in Formula 1 will come to an end in Abu Dhabi.

Alfa Romeo Managing Director Jean-Philippe Imparato explained: "We have reassessed the situation every July. It was clear to me - as long as I could see a profit for Alfa Romeo, we would continue." And so the agreement was extended until the end of 2023.

Imparato continues: "When we returned to the premier class in 2017, we had a long-term plan. In July 2022, we extended the partnership with Sauber - based on encouraging results in the first half of the season, not only on the racetrack but also in terms of marketing. Alfa Romeo has now achieved an economic turnaround, so we had to decide how to position our brand in the sport in the future."



"Alfa Romeo has been around for 112 years, the world is open to us. We have been operating at a profit again since 2021 and do not feel under pressure to make a decision soon on how to proceed in sport."



The Milanese car brand Alfa Romeo, part of the Stellantis Group, became Sauber's title sponsor in December 2017: the red and white colours not only fit perfectly with the Swiss racing team, but also with the coat of arms of Alfa Romeo's home city of Milan. An all-red car, on the other hand, was out of the question for the then Fiat/Chrysler Group boss Sergio Marchionne because it would have been too similar to Ferrari.



At the time, Marchionne even planned to place Alfa Romeo with Sauber and Maserati with Haas. But racing team owner Gene Haas did not want to call his racing cars Maserati.



In 2018, the Fiat/Chrysler Group intensified its cooperation with the Zurich-based racing car manufacturer: the Sauber name disappeared and the racing team now competed as "Alfa Romeo Racing". This agreement ran until the end of 2021 and was then extended twice by one year each time.



If it says Alfa Romeo on it, it says Ferrari - the contract with FCA stipulated that Sauber would race with Ferrari engines and that Ferrari had the right to occupy a seat with the Swiss team. This was held by Ferrari junior Antonio Giovinazzi until the end of 2021. This right expired for 2022. Neither Valtteri Bottas nor Guanyu Zhou have any connections to Ferrari.



Imparato now says: "We were able to put Alfa Romeo on display worldwide, I have rarely seen such a return on investment for a commitment in sport. This had positive effects far beyond the Alfa Romeo brand, but rather for the entire Stallantis Group."



Alfa Romeo has competed in Formula 1 three times: At the beginning of the 1950s, from 1979 to 1985 and from 2019 to the end of 2023. and now? Jean-Philippe Imparato: "Motorsport is an integral part of Alfa Romeo's DNA - we will delight the fans again, provided the conditions are right."



The C43 racing cars of Bottas and Zhou will race at the World Championship finale in Abu Dhabi with the slogan "Alfa Romeo nei nostri cuori" (Alfa Romeo in our hearts) and in the same black livery as in Las Vegas.



In sporting terms, the brand fell short of expectations. The highlight was finishing sixth in the 2022 Constructors' Cup, Alfa Romeo came eighth in 2019 and 2020, ninth in 2021 and is currently also in ninth place.