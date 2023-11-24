Daniel Ricciardo: "I didn't expect that"

In Abu Dhabi, Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo spoke about the recent race in Las Vegas, which did not go according to plan. The Australian from the AlphaTauri team also took a look back at the current season.

Daniel Ricciardo showed good form in Mexico and Brazil, and in the race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez he even scored his first six world championship points of the year in seventh place. However, the most recent test of strength in Las Vegas proved to be more difficult. Ricciardo started from 14th on the grid and finished fourteenth.

Looking back, the Australian explains: "There were no particular reasons why we didn't perform so well there. But we have analysed everything and now know what we did wrong. It was tricky, and of course it was a new track for everyone and it's still a street circuit. We were worried about the tarmac and the temperatures."

"It was difficult to get the tyres in the right working window. We ultimately struggled with that. And at the starts and after the safety car phases, I had the feeling that we were sliding a bit more than the others. And that set us back a lot," added the AlphaTauri driver.

Ricciardo also looked back on the past year and admitted: "I didn't expect that in many respects. I didn't think I would be racing at all, let alone having to go through everything else with the hand injury. But I'm very happy that I can race again. I'm hungry for success and very motivated. And I'm probably looking forward to the first winter break, which I hope will pass quickly."

