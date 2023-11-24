Daniel Ricciardo: "I didn't expect that"
Daniel Ricciardo showed good form in Mexico and Brazil, and in the race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez he even scored his first six world championship points of the year in seventh place. However, the most recent test of strength in Las Vegas proved to be more difficult. Ricciardo started from 14th on the grid and finished fourteenth.
Looking back, the Australian explains: "There were no particular reasons why we didn't perform so well there. But we have analysed everything and now know what we did wrong. It was tricky, and of course it was a new track for everyone and it's still a street circuit. We were worried about the tarmac and the temperatures."
"It was difficult to get the tyres in the right working window. We ultimately struggled with that. And at the starts and after the safety car phases, I had the feeling that we were sliding a bit more than the others. And that set us back a lot," added the AlphaTauri driver.
Ricciardo also looked back on the past year and admitted: "I didn't expect that in many respects. I didn't think I would be racing at all, let alone having to go through everything else with the hand injury. But I'm very happy that I can race again. I'm hungry for success and very motivated. And I'm probably looking forward to the first winter break, which I hope will pass quickly."
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02 Pérez 273
03 Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05. Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12