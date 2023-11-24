Adrian Newey: Why Max Verstappen is so strong

It could hardly have gone better for Red Bull Racing in 2023: Constructors' Cup successfully defended, Max Verstappen world champion for the third time in a row, 20 out of 22 races won, 18 times the winner was Verstappen.

For Adrian Newey, the 64-year-old Head of Red Bull Technology, 2023 will be the 24th and 25th Formula 1 titles for drivers and racing teams for which he has been the technical director of the race car. He says of Verstappen: "I am fortunate to have worked with some fabulous drivers over the years."

"Their personalities are markedly different, for example in the way they work or how they approach their tasks, such as debriefing. But they all have one thing in common - they drive a Formula 1 racing car with mental reserves."

"They decouple pure driving, it's almost as if they've switched to autopilot and then think hard about how to use the tyres, how the race is developing, when they need to attack or when it's better to hold back a little. They have enough capacity to weigh up which electronic fine-tuning would make the car even better and make these changes. And Max excels in this area in particular."



"Of all the championships I've worked on over the years, 2023 was certainly one of the easier ones. Over the years, we have managed to put together a fabulous team of technicians. And it's a great help to our success that the Red Bull Racing team has remained largely stable."



"We maintain a flat organisational structure, with short lines of communication - and we are very keen to ensure that we can offer people an environment in which they enjoy their work."