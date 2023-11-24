Lando Norris on Las Vegas: "The track is okay"

The race in Las Vegas was already over for Lando Norris on the third lap. He flew off in the eleventh corner and landed in the track barrier in the following bend. He was then taken to the medical centre and then to hospital, where he was examined as a precaution before returning to the hotel.

Looking back, the Briton describes the reasons for the crash as follows: "It was a combination of factors that led to it. The most obvious was the high bump at that part of the track, then the tyres were also cool and we were also driving with low ground clearance."

"It was the first time I was behind a whole row of cars, so I had a lot less downforce and then there were a few other little things that made the bump have a bigger impact than before. I must have hit it at a bad angle, so there was a bit of bad luck involved," Norris is certain.

The McLaren driver doesn't blame the track: "It's not that often that all these things happen at the same time, so if I tried to drive through the same way as before, it's not inevitable that it would happen again. If I had been 30 centimetres further to the left or right or if there had been one less car in front of me, things could have been very different."

"I think the track is okay, it's not the best track I've ever driven on and it was the tarmac that offered less grip than any driver would want. That plays a big part in racing, even if the racing was pretty good," emphasised the 24-year-old.

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02 Pérez 273

03 Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05. Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12