Lando Norris on Las Vegas: "The track is okay"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The race in Las Vegas was already over for Lando Norris on the third lap. He flew off in the eleventh corner and landed in the track barrier in the following bend. He was then taken to the medical centre and then to hospital, where he was examined as a precaution before returning to the hotel.
Looking back, the Briton describes the reasons for the crash as follows: "It was a combination of factors that led to it. The most obvious was the high bump at that part of the track, then the tyres were also cool and we were also driving with low ground clearance."
"It was the first time I was behind a whole row of cars, so I had a lot less downforce and then there were a few other little things that made the bump have a bigger impact than before. I must have hit it at a bad angle, so there was a bit of bad luck involved," Norris is certain.
The McLaren driver doesn't blame the track: "It's not that often that all these things happen at the same time, so if I tried to drive through the same way as before, it's not inevitable that it would happen again. If I had been 30 centimetres further to the left or right or if there had been one less car in front of me, things could have been very different."
"I think the track is okay, it's not the best track I've ever driven on and it was the tarmac that offered less grip than any driver would want. That plays a big part in racing, even if the racing was pretty good," emphasised the 24-year-old.
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02 Pérez 273
03 Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05. Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12