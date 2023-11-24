McLaren: With Mercedes drive units until the end of 2030

The McLaren team has extended its contract with engine supplier Mercedes. The traditional racing team from Woking will continue to rely on the power of the drive units from the star brand in the coming years.

McLaren and Mercedes-Benz have announced that the Formula 1 team from Woking will continue to race with Mercedes-AMG drive units from 2026 to 2030. This means that McLaren will be the brand's first customer team for the new drive unit regulations from 2026.

McLaren has relied on drive units from Mercedes-AMG since 2021, as it did previously from 1995 to 2014, meaning that the 2026 season will be the 26th year of collaboration between the two brands. Both have been involved and invested in motorsport for many decades. Today, they are both established Formula 1 teams.

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with McLaren Racing until at least the end of this decade. The long-term nature of this agreement reflects our mutual trust and commitment to our future powertrain strategy. Together, we look forward to entering 2026 with fresh momentum and the start of a new era with an innovative drive unit in Formula 1," says Markus Schäfer, Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

"Collaboration with strong customer teams has always been an important part of our motorsport strategy. This has many advantages: It gives us a clear competitive comparison, accelerates our technical learning process and strengthens the business model. McLaren has been a tough but fair opponent since 2021, especially in the second half of this season. McLaren's strong performances underline the importance of transparent and equal care for all customer teams in this sport if we want to achieve the goal of ten teams that can fight for podium places," explains Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolf.

