1st practice Abu Dhabi: 10 young drivers in action

No fewer than ten Formula 1 stars had to leave their cockpits to a young driver in the first free practice session for the season finale in Abu Dhabi. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton also had to watch.

The first free practice session for the GP in Abu Dhabi got underway with an outside temperature of 28.3 degrees Celsius and a track temperature of 39.4 degrees, and ten regular Formula 1 drivers handed their cars over to a young driver to kick off the weekend.

Champion Max Verstappen and his team-mate Sergio Pérez made way for Isack Hadjar and Jake Dennis. Lewis Hamilton handed over the wheel to Frederik Vesti, while Robert Shwartzman was allowed to step on the gas in Charles Leclerc's car at Ferrari.

McLaren sent Pato O'Ward onto the track, with the 2024 reserve driver in Lando Norris' car. Felipe Drugovich took the place of Fernando Alonso on the track and Formula 2 championship leader Theo Pourchaire stepped on the gas in Guanyu Zhou's car.

As in Mexico, Oliver Bearman lined up for the Haas team, with the Ferrari junior driving Nico Hülkenberg's car. Williams sent Zak O'Sullivan out onto the track in Alex Albon's car and Jack Doohan was at the wheel of Esteban Ocon's company car.

As the session took place in unrepresentative conditions, the teams used the first hour to collect data and information about their cars. Accordingly, there were a lot of measuring grids on the GP racers in the first half hour. After just 12 minutes, Russell topped the timesheets with a lap time of 1:26.963 minutes, and the Mercedes star was also the fastest at the end, pushing the best mark to 1:26.072 minutes by the end of the hour.

Several of the young drivers experienced scary moments, with Pourchaire almost flying off in turns 2 and 3 and radioing afterwards: "The car touched down like crazy." Doohan's shock was probably even greater. The Australian was on a fast lap and had to swerve to avoid catching Logan Sargeant's bobbing Williams.

"I almost had the biggest accident of my life," radioed the son of five-time motorbike world champion Mick Doohan. Hadjar also almost crashed, shortly before the end of the session the Red Bull Junior almost crashed into the rear of Lance Stroll, the scene happened at the end of the long back straight. However, the session continued without interruption and Russel remained the fastest in the field.

1st practice, Abu Dhabi

01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min

02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288

03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604

08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631

09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670

12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743

13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793

14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021

15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042

16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136

17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172

18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390

20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497