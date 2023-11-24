Sergio Pérez: Progress after marathon session

Sergio Pérez very often fell short of expectations in this almost completed GP season. While Max Verstappen rushed from victory to victory, his 33-year-old team-mate from Mexico put in some disgraceful performances.

His races were repeatedly compromised by weak performances in qualifying. With the best race car in the field, Pérez failed to finish in the top ten in almost half of the races.

In Las Vegas, after good speed in practice, Pérez fell victim to his engineers, who underestimated the development of the track. Result: Pérez was again not in the top ten. But then a really good performance in the race with third place, his first podium finish since Monza (second).

Pérez says: "After the Qatar Grand Prix, I spent a week at the race car factory in Milton Keynes. We wanted to find out why I wasn't able to utilise the car's potential like Max."



"We found out that we might have taken the wrong approach in terms of set-up and that we were getting a little lost in the set-up jungle for that reason. It was good to spend so much time analysing in detail why our performance is not consistently good."



Result of the marathon session at Red Bull Racing: Pérez fourth in Texas, fourth in Brazil, third in Las Vegas. At his home race in Mexico, "Checo" wanted too much and retired after a collision with Charles Leclerc's Ferrari.



Pérez continued: "I've made certain adjustments to my driving style, but we've also made a breakthrough with the set-up. And that's why my performance is better again."





1st practice, Abu Dhabi

01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min

02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288

03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604

08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631

09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670

12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743

13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793

14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021

15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042

16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136

17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172

18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390

20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497