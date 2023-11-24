Max Verstappen on the World Championship final: Not sustainable

Shortly before the end of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, there was another big one for the professionals: GP return to Las Vegas, then, a few days later, the finale in Abu Dhabi. Time difference between the Las Vegas Strip Circuit and the Yas Marina Circuit - a whopping twelve hours. The result: many people in the paddock with faces that have aged years.

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen is asked about the World Championship schedule. The Dutchman smiles: "I'm finding it a bit difficult to understand what time zone I'm in. It helps a bit that everything takes place later here, so at least you have the opportunity to get a good night's sleep in the morning."

The 53-time GP winner continued: "It's already too late for next year, but beyond that we really have to think about how sensible it is to literally fly halfway around the world for the last two races. Especially in light of the fact that the sport is trying to be sustainable."

"Sorry, but Las Vegas and then Abu Dhabi are not compatible with sustainability in terms of environmental impact, and it's certainly not good for people. We have to make sure that we have a more normal process in future. I have the impression that since the summer break, we've just been sitting on planes."



Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc adds: "I flew here from America for almost 16 hours and on the first evening I was so exhausted that I slept like a baby."



"But I can see the people in the paddock and at Ferrari: everyone is super tired. And next year it's going to be even crazier because we'll have three races in a row at the end of the season. We really need to think about whether we can organise this in a better way."





1st practice, Abu Dhabi

01 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min

02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288

03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604

08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631

09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670

12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743

13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793

14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021

15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042

16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136

17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172

18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390

20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497