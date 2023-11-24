Formula 1 Commission: Sprint format to be adapted

At the fourth and final meeting of the Formula 1 Commission this year, several topics were discussed in Abu Dhabi, including the sprint format and tyre rules.

Even before the start of the first free practice session in Abu Dhabi, the team representatives sat down in the commission meeting to discuss various topics. Under the leadership of FIA Director of Formula Sport Nikolas Tombazis and Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, the team bosses and representatives of the engine manufacturers sat down to discuss, among other things, the future of the sprint format and the tyres.

With regard to the sprint format, the commission was generally in favour of better separating the sprint part from the GP part. Which weekends will be held in the sprint format next year will be communicated in the coming weeks. At the first meeting of the commission next year, the sporting advisory committee will present a proposal for adjustments to the timing and the parc fermé rules.

Measures to reduce spray were also discussed. Next year, a further test is to take place in spring 2024, during which an almost complete tyre cover is to be tested.

On the subject of tyres, the commission agreed that efforts in the development of future tyres should focus primarily on preventing overheating and improving the durability of tyres. In this context, it was decided to continue using heated tyres in 2025. A decision was also made regarding the number of slick tyres available to each driver per weekend.

After trying out a reduced number of 11 sets of slick tyres on two race weekends this year, it was agreed that each rider should continue to receive 13 sets of tyres for dry conditions.

After several riders struggled with the heat in Qatar, it was also decided to adapt the technical regulations so that the teams can find solutions to improve the cooling of the riders in extreme conditions. The options for this are to be examined in further analyses.