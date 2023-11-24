Felipe Drugovich (2nd): "This is always the best part"

Aston Martin reserve Felipe Drugovich was the second-fastest driver on the track in the first practice session in Abu Dhabi. The Brazilian explained afterwards which part of the session he enjoyed the most.

The best time in the first free practice session in Abu Dhabi, which took place in unrepresentative conditions, was set by one of the ten regular drivers who took part in the session: Mercedes driver George Russell lapped the Yas Marina Circuit in 1:26.072 minutes, putting more than two and a half tenths of a second between himself and the competition.

However, the Briton's first pursuer was Felipe Drugovich, one of the ten young drivers who were allowed to take part in the session. The Brazilian was 0.288 seconds slower on his fastest lap and was delighted afterwards: "It feels good to take second place in my second participation in a first practice session this year!"

"It was really fun," added the 2022 Formula 2 champion, who was allowed to drive Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin. He added: "At the start of the session, it was mainly about carrying out a few aero tests, which is why I had a measuring grid on the car. I had to set some consistent lap times so that we could collect the necessary data to adjust the car set-up for the upcoming sessions."

"After that, I was allowed to really step on the gas on soft tyres and that's always the best part. The car felt fast and we were able to make some progress since the weekend in Monza. I think we've made a good start to the weekend," enthused the Silverstone-based team's test and reserve driver, who will also take part in the post-season test day after the race weekend.

"I'm really looking forward to supporting the team this weekend and getting back out for testing on Tuesday. As always, the fact that I get to spend a whole day in the car is an advantage, as it allows me to find a good rhythm and also test the limits of the car," added Drugovich.

1st practice, Abu Dhabi

01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min

02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288

03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604

08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631

09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670

12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743

13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793

14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021

15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042

16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136

17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172

18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390

20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497