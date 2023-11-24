2nd practice Abu Dhabi: Crash involving Sainz and Hülkenberg

The second practice session for the world championship finale in Abu Dhabi was darned short: first Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and then Nico Hülkenberg (Haas) crashed. The other 18 drivers were annoyed out of their wits.

Scary moment for Carlos Sainz on the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi: crash after just ten minutes of practice, in turn 3. The Spaniard moaned on the radio: "I caught some turbulent air from an opponent, then I hit a bump."

The Madrilenian's car spun behind Yuki Tsunoda's car at more than 250 km/h and then crashed sideways into the TecPro barrier. The bumps there are worse than a year ago. The left side of the Ferrari is smashed, a lot of work for the mechanics. Again. We remember Sainz's accident in Las Vegas.

The broken Ferrari was lifted onto a lorry, the TecPro barrier had to be repaired, the clock continued to run as usual in free practice despite the red flag. Much to the annoyance of those ten drivers who had watched the first practice session in favour of the juniors and were hungry for every lap.

The first and second free practice sessions for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix could not have been more different, apart from Carlos' accident: ten junior drivers were in action in the first practice session, plus the afternoon session. In the second practice session, all 20 regular drivers were on the track in the same conditions as we will have in qualifying and the race - from sunset into the night.



After a 25-minute break, we finally got back on track for another 25 minutes of experience in qualifying conditions. This is annoying for the teams, but very good for the fans - the less experience the racing teams gain, the more unpredictable the course of qualifying and the race.



And what happened? Another red flag straight away! Nico Hülkenberg had lost control of his Haas race car in turn 1 on soft tyres and crashed backwards into the guard rail. Nico on the radio: "I'm sorry, I lost control of the car coming out of the first corner." Use of the crane lorry again.



This time the break lasted less because no TecPro barrier had to be repaired.



With 16 minutes of driving time left, the teams were faced with big questions: should they attempt another endurance run? Or concentrate on a qualifying simulation? Endurance runs on different tyres were no longer possible anyway. Haas team boss Günther Steiner's face was stony.



Max Verstappen was impatient. He squeezed past both Mercedes and Gasly's Alpine in the pit lane exit to finally get some driving practice. Max growled on the radio: "I'm being blocked."



Mercedes driver George Russell immediately squealed: "Max has crossed the lines." The FIA race stewards remained silent.



Afterwards, the leaderboard changed by the second, with half the field on soft tyres and the other drivers on medium tyres. In the end, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc set the fastest time, but 20 drivers had a lot of questions about the rest of the GP weekend.

And Max Verstappen is not happy: "My car bounces like crazy in the final sector."