World Championship finale Abu Dhabi: Three racing teams with updates
Most teams have stopped developing their racing cars in order to concentrate fully on the 2024 models. Not so Aston Martin, AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo - they brought improvements to the World Championship finale.
Aston Martin
The Greens with an improved version of the so-called "beam wing", an additional wing positioned above the gearbox. The element has become wider in order to harmonise better with the new rear wing. Aston Martin even brought along two different versions of the upper rear wing element. The end plates of the rear wing were also refined.
Aston Martin needs an outstanding Abu Dhabi weekend to move back up to fourth place in the championship. The team is eleven points behind McLaren.
AlphaTauri
Red Bull's second GP race team brought a new underbody to Abu Dhabi, including a new diffuser (the rising end of the floor).
With a stroke of genius at the Yas Marina Circuit, the Italians hope to perhaps snatch seventh place in the Constructors' Cup from Williams, who are seven points behind.
Alfa Romeo
New front wing on the car of Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou, with differently shaped end plates, main blade and additional elements.
Alfa Romeo is currently second last in the Constructors' Cup, five points behind AlphaTauri and four points ahead of Haas.
2nd practice, Abu Dhabi
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.809 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.043
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.173
04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.215
05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.303
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.313
07 Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.414
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.506
09th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.512
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.552
11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.588
12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.658
13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.683
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0,
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.860
16th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.272
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.604
18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.850
19th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.898
20th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.338
1st practice, Abu Dhabi
01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min
02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288
03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361
04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593
07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604
08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631
09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648
10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670
12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743
13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793
14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021
15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042
16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136
17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172
18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390
20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497