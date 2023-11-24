World Championship finale Abu Dhabi: Three racing teams with updates

The development of the 2023 race cars extends to the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi: Aston Martin, AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo appeared at the last GP weekend with improvements.

Most teams have stopped developing their racing cars in order to concentrate fully on the 2024 models. Not so Aston Martin, AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo - they brought improvements to the World Championship finale.

Aston Martin

The Greens with an improved version of the so-called "beam wing", an additional wing positioned above the gearbox. The element has become wider in order to harmonise better with the new rear wing. Aston Martin even brought along two different versions of the upper rear wing element. The end plates of the rear wing were also refined.

Aston Martin needs an outstanding Abu Dhabi weekend to move back up to fourth place in the championship. The team is eleven points behind McLaren.

AlphaTauri

Red Bull's second GP race team brought a new underbody to Abu Dhabi, including a new diffuser (the rising end of the floor).



With a stroke of genius at the Yas Marina Circuit, the Italians hope to perhaps snatch seventh place in the Constructors' Cup from Williams, who are seven points behind.



Alfa Romeo

New front wing on the car of Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou, with differently shaped end plates, main blade and additional elements.



Alfa Romeo is currently second last in the Constructors' Cup, five points behind AlphaTauri and four points ahead of Haas.





2nd practice, Abu Dhabi

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.809 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.043

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.173

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.215

05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.303

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.313

07 Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.414

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.506

09th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.512

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.552

11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.588

12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.658

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.683

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0,

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.860

16th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.272

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.604

18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.850

19th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.898

20th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.338





1st practice, Abu Dhabi

01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min

02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288

03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604

08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631

09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670

12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743

13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793

14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021

15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042

16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136

17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172

18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390

20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497