Damon Hill on Lewis Hamilton: "Pretty stupid"

Have there now been talks between Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner and Lewis Hamilton? Formula 1 champion Damon Hill explains why it is completely logical for Hamilton to extend aerials in all directions.

A stir in the paddock at the Yas Marina Circuit: Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony allegedly knocking on Red Bull's door for a cockpit at RBR. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton say there have been no such negotiations, while RBR team boss Christian Horner claims the opposite. It's statement against statement.

Regardless of exactly who spoke or negotiated with whom and when, Formula 1 champion Damon Hill offers an interesting perspective on this controversy.

The 63-year-old Englishman, world champion with Williams in 1996 and 22-time GP winner, gives our colleagues at Sky his opinion as a Formula 1 expert: "It's always good to know what options are open to you. It would be pretty stupid of Hamilton if he had gone to Toto Wolff and said - can I drive for you in the future, please, when I have nothing else?"

"No, let's be honest, that wouldn't be particularly clever. It's much smarter to improve your own negotiating position, for example by negotiating with another racing team. I also think Lewis is a driver who wants to put himself in the best possible position, even more so than in terms of salary when it comes to a competitive car. I am convinced that if Lewis Hamilton had a real chance of driving a winning car, he would take it."





2nd practice, Abu Dhabi

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.809 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.043

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.173

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.215

05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.303

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.313

07 Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.414

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.506

09th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.512

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.552

11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.588

12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.658

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.683

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0,

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.860

16th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.272

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.604

18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.850

19th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.898

20th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.338





1st practice, Abu Dhabi

01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min

02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288

03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604

08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631

09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670

12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743

13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793

14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021

15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042

16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136

17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172

18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390

20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497