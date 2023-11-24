Damon Hill on Lewis Hamilton: "Pretty stupid"
A stir in the paddock at the Yas Marina Circuit: Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony allegedly knocking on Red Bull's door for a cockpit at RBR. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton say there have been no such negotiations, while RBR team boss Christian Horner claims the opposite. It's statement against statement.
Regardless of exactly who spoke or negotiated with whom and when, Formula 1 champion Damon Hill offers an interesting perspective on this controversy.
The 63-year-old Englishman, world champion with Williams in 1996 and 22-time GP winner, gives our colleagues at Sky his opinion as a Formula 1 expert: "It's always good to know what options are open to you. It would be pretty stupid of Hamilton if he had gone to Toto Wolff and said - can I drive for you in the future, please, when I have nothing else?"
"No, let's be honest, that wouldn't be particularly clever. It's much smarter to improve your own negotiating position, for example by negotiating with another racing team. I also think Lewis is a driver who wants to put himself in the best possible position, even more so than in terms of salary when it comes to a competitive car. I am convinced that if Lewis Hamilton had a real chance of driving a winning car, he would take it."
2nd practice, Abu Dhabi
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.809 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.043
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.173
04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.215
05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.303
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.313
07 Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.414
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.506
09th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.512
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.552
11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.588
12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.658
13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.683
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0,
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.860
16th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.272
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.604
18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.850
19th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.898
20th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.338
1st practice, Abu Dhabi
01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min
02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288
03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361
04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593
07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604
08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631
09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648
10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670
12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743
13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793
14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021
15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042
16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136
17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172
18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390
20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497