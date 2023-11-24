Fernando Alonso: "We haven't learnt much"

The second practice session in Abu Dhabi was interrupted twice due to accidents involving Carlos Sainz and Nico Hülkenberg. Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso: "That was just bad luck."

Ten regular drivers watched the first free practice session for the Abu Dhabi GP as their racing teams put juniors behind the wheel. The veterans were eager to get out on track in the second practice session - but now they are almost empty-handed.

Because the second 60 minutes of practice were interrupted twice while the clock continued to run mercilessly. Carlos Sainz crashed in the Ferrari, Nico Hülkenberg also crashed in the Haas racing car.

The 32-time GP winner Fernando Alonso groans: "So we didn't learn much today. It was simply bad luck to experience two interruptions in the all-important, qualifying-relevant second practice session."

"In Abu Dhabi, only the second practice session corresponds to the conditions we have on Saturday in qualifying and on Sunday in the race. So it's all very annoying. We have a lot of work ahead of us. But it's the same for everyone."





2nd practice, Abu Dhabi

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.809 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.043

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.173

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.215

05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.303

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.313

07 Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.414

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.506

09th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.512

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.552

11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.588

12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.658

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.683

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0,

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.860

16th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.272

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.604

18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.850

19th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.898

20th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.338





1st practice, Abu Dhabi

01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min

02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288

03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604

08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631

09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670

12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743

13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793

14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021

15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042

16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136

17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172

18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390

20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497