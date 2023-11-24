Max Verstappen (3rd): "That's a bit silly"

Max Verstappen only took part in the second practice session on Friday in Abu Dhabi, as Jake Dennis had had his turn in the first session. He set the third-fastest lap and was annoyed with the competition.

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen had to watch the first free practice session at the Yas Marina Circuit as a spectator, as Formula E champion Jake Dennis completed his laps in his Red Bull Racing car. The Dutchman had his turn in the second session, but his work was interrupted twice.

The first forced break was caused by Ferrari star Carlos Sainz, who crashed on the third corner. After the track was reopened, it wasn't long before the red flag was shown again, as Nico Hülkenberg also ended up in the barriers. There was not much time left when the pit lights turned green again.

Verstappen squeezed past both Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton as well as Pierre Gasly's Alpine racer on the exit to the pit lane. "They have to make way. We only had a short time and they were all driving slowly. I wanted to go round the outside, but they all always drive in the centre. And when I try to overtake them, they try to push me into the wall. That's a bit silly," complained the three-time world champion.

After finally setting the third-fastest race lap, the 26-year-old admitted that he had learnt "not so much" in the second session due to the interruptions. "We were also quite wrong with the car balance, I had a lot of understeer and the car was also bouncing around. We definitely need to improve a few things," summarised Verstappen.

2nd practice, Abu Dhabi

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.809 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.043

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.173

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.215

05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.303

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.313

07 Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.414

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.506

09th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.512

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.552

11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.588

12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.658

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.683

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0,

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.860

16th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.272

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.604

18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.850

19th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.898

20th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.338





1st practice, Abu Dhabi

01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min

02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288

03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604

08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631

09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670

12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743

13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793

14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021

15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042

16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136

17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172

18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390

20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497