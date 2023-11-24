Max Verstappen (3rd): "That's a bit silly"
Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen had to watch the first free practice session at the Yas Marina Circuit as a spectator, as Formula E champion Jake Dennis completed his laps in his Red Bull Racing car. The Dutchman had his turn in the second session, but his work was interrupted twice.
The first forced break was caused by Ferrari star Carlos Sainz, who crashed on the third corner. After the track was reopened, it wasn't long before the red flag was shown again, as Nico Hülkenberg also ended up in the barriers. There was not much time left when the pit lights turned green again.
Verstappen squeezed past both Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton as well as Pierre Gasly's Alpine racer on the exit to the pit lane. "They have to make way. We only had a short time and they were all driving slowly. I wanted to go round the outside, but they all always drive in the centre. And when I try to overtake them, they try to push me into the wall. That's a bit silly," complained the three-time world champion.
After finally setting the third-fastest race lap, the 26-year-old admitted that he had learnt "not so much" in the second session due to the interruptions. "We were also quite wrong with the car balance, I had a lot of understeer and the car was also bouncing around. We definitely need to improve a few things," summarised Verstappen.
2nd practice, Abu Dhabi
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.809 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.043
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.173
04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.215
05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.303
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.313
07 Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.414
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.506
09th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.512
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.552
11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.588
12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.658
13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.683
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0,
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.860
16th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.272
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.604
18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.850
19th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.898
20th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.338
1st practice, Abu Dhabi
01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min
02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288
03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361
04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593
07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604
08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631
09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648
10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670
12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743
13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793
14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021
15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042
16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136
17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172
18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390
20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497