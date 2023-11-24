Sergio Pérez (5th): "We have to be damn careful"

It was also a strange day for six-time GP winner Sergio Pérez: a spectator in the first practice session in Abu Dhabi, then also a spectator in the second, but for different reasons.

The Mexican Sergio Pérez is frustrated. In the first practice session for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, he had to watch on as Red Bull Racing fielded youngsters in both race cars. In the second practice session, the action was interrupted by the accidents involving Carlos Sainz and Nico Hülkenberg, again leaving drivers like "Checo" Pérez twiddling their thumbs.

The world championship runner-up says in the paddock of the Yas Marina Circuit: "A strange day. What's more, we had to make a change to the front axle in a hurry because I couldn't cope with the handling at the start of practice."

"I hardly got to drive on the medium-hard tyres. With the soft Pirelli tyres, I got caught up in the traffic of those drivers who were doing long runs with a lot of fuel in the tank."

"Now we have to be damn careful what we do in terms of set-up. Because we will now have a third practice session in which the track conditions are not the same as in qualifying and the race, and then it's on to final practice."



"What happened today is not representative of the rest of the weekend. My biggest regret is that I didn't have a chance to do any useful endurance runs."





2nd practice, Abu Dhabi

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.809 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.043

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.173

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.215

05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.303

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.313

07 Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.414

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.506

09th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.512

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.552

11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.588

12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.658

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.683

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0,

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.860

16th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.272

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.604

18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.850

19th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.898

20th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.338





1st practice, Abu Dhabi

01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min

02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288

03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604

08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631

09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670

12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743

13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793

14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021

15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042

16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136

17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172

18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390

20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497