Daniel Ricciardo: Sainz crash? Suspicions about Ferrari
Carlos Sainz's Ferrari is broken again: in Las Vegas, the Spaniard's car was cut open by a defective drainpipe casing, and in Abu Dhabi, the two-time GP winner sailed off the track.
One of the drivers who came to the scene of the accident immediately after the crash was Australian Daniel Ricciardo. The AlphaTauri driver has a suspicion as to how the accident could have happened.
"It seems to me that Ferrari must have driven the car too low. Something similar happened to Lando Norris in Las Vegas. But the Sainz accident is still strange for me, because you can almost drive Turn 2 and Turn 3 here with your eyes closed. They are fast bends, but you can easily drive through them at full throttle."
The 238-time GP participant addresses a problem with the modern wing cars: "You have to set them very low so that the suction-cup effect develops in the most sustainable way. But then handling becomes tricky on some parts of the track."
"It can get particularly hairy in the fast corners, because that's where the car builds up the most downforce. If the car then also hits a wave and touches down, accidents like this can happen."
According to Ricciardo, even the best drivers in the world then become "just passengers. There's virtually nothing you can do. You turn in and the car no longer reacts. I'm relieved that Carlos is okay."
2nd practice, Abu Dhabi
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.809 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.043
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.173
04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.215
05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.303
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.313
07 Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.414
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.506
09th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.512
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.552
11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.588
12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.658
13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.683
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0,
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.860
16th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.272
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.604
18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.850
19th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.898
20th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.338
1st practice, Abu Dhabi
01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min
02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288
03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361
04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593
07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604
08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631
09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648
10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670
12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743
13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793
14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021
15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042
16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136
17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172
18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390
20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497