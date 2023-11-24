Daniel Ricciardo: Sainz crash? Suspicions about Ferrari

The second free practice session for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix had to be interrupted because Carlos Sainz crashed his race car into the TecPro barriers. GP winner Daniel Ricciardo has a suspicion.

Carlos Sainz's Ferrari is broken again: in Las Vegas, the Spaniard's car was cut open by a defective drainpipe casing, and in Abu Dhabi, the two-time GP winner sailed off the track.

One of the drivers who came to the scene of the accident immediately after the crash was Australian Daniel Ricciardo. The AlphaTauri driver has a suspicion as to how the accident could have happened.

"It seems to me that Ferrari must have driven the car too low. Something similar happened to Lando Norris in Las Vegas. But the Sainz accident is still strange for me, because you can almost drive Turn 2 and Turn 3 here with your eyes closed. They are fast bends, but you can easily drive through them at full throttle."

The 238-time GP participant addresses a problem with the modern wing cars: "You have to set them very low so that the suction-cup effect develops in the most sustainable way. But then handling becomes tricky on some parts of the track."

"It can get particularly hairy in the fast corners, because that's where the car builds up the most downforce. If the car then also hits a wave and touches down, accidents like this can happen."



According to Ricciardo, even the best drivers in the world then become "just passengers. There's virtually nothing you can do. You turn in and the car no longer reacts. I'm relieved that Carlos is okay."





2nd practice, Abu Dhabi

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.809 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.043

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.173

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.215

05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.303

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.313

07 Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.414

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.506

09th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.512

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.552

11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.588

12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.658

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.683

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0,

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.860

16th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.272

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.604

18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.850

19th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.898

20th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.338





1st practice, Abu Dhabi

01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min

02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288

03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604

08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631

09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670

12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743

13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793

14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021

15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042

16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136

17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172

18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390

20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497