Nico Hülkenberg after crash: "That was my mistake"

The second free practice session in Abu Dhabi had to be interrupted twice. Nico Hülkenberg triggered the second red flag with a crash. The German took the blame for the crash.

Like half of all Formula 1 regulars, Nico Hülkenberg had to watch the first free practice session in Abu Dhabi as an onlooker. The Haas driver handed over the wheel to Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman, who had already been allowed to take part in the first session for the US racing team in Mexico. The 18-year-old Briton completed 24 laps and finished last on the timesheet.

Hülkenberg managed far fewer laps, continuing his work in the second hour of practice and only driving around the track seven times. The German's stint ended prematurely when he spun at the exit of the first corner and hit the track barrier with the rear of his company car.

Afterwards, the 36-year-old openly admitted: "That was my mistake, it was a driving error, because I simply wanted too much too soon. I lost control of the car and it wasn't a hard impact, but it was enough to end my session."

"It was a short day in general, because I wasn't in the first practice session," added the current sixteenth-placed driver in the world championship. "The third practice session takes place during the day in much hotter temperatures, so it's not really representative and it doesn't help to learn much about the car. But at least I'll hopefully have the opportunity to get a good feel for the car."

2nd practice, Abu Dhabi

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.809 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.043

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.173

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.215

05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.303

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.313

07 Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.414

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.506

09th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.512

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.552

11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.588

12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.658

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.683

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0,

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.860

16th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.272

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.604

18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.850

19th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.898

20th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.338





1st practice, Abu Dhabi

01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min

02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288

03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604

08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631

09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670

12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743

13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793

14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021

15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042

16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136

17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172

18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390

20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497