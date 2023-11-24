Nico Hülkenberg after crash: "That was my mistake"
Like half of all Formula 1 regulars, Nico Hülkenberg had to watch the first free practice session in Abu Dhabi as an onlooker. The Haas driver handed over the wheel to Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman, who had already been allowed to take part in the first session for the US racing team in Mexico. The 18-year-old Briton completed 24 laps and finished last on the timesheet.
Hülkenberg managed far fewer laps, continuing his work in the second hour of practice and only driving around the track seven times. The German's stint ended prematurely when he spun at the exit of the first corner and hit the track barrier with the rear of his company car.
Afterwards, the 36-year-old openly admitted: "That was my mistake, it was a driving error, because I simply wanted too much too soon. I lost control of the car and it wasn't a hard impact, but it was enough to end my session."
"It was a short day in general, because I wasn't in the first practice session," added the current sixteenth-placed driver in the world championship. "The third practice session takes place during the day in much hotter temperatures, so it's not really representative and it doesn't help to learn much about the car. But at least I'll hopefully have the opportunity to get a good feel for the car."
2nd practice, Abu Dhabi
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.809 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.043
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.173
04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.215
05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.303
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.313
07 Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.414
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.506
09th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.512
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.552
11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.588
12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.658
13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.683
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0,
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.860
16th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.272
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.604
18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.850
19th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.898
20th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.338
1st practice, Abu Dhabi
01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min
02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288
03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361
04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593
07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604
08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631
09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648
10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670
12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743
13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793
14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021
15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042
16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136
17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172
18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390
20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497