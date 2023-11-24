Williams: Penalty after scare for Jack Doohan

Only half of the Formula 1 regular drivers were on the track for the first practice session in Abu Dhabi. They were joined by 10 rookies for their laps. This almost resulted in a crash. The Williams team was penalised as a result.

The Williams team has to pay 5000 euros for failing to warn Logan Sargeant of the fast-approaching Alpine reserve driver Jack Doohan during the first free practice session in Abu Dhabi. The Australian had to take evasive action with an abrupt manoeuvre to avoid a violent crash. Afterwards, he radioed: "I almost had the biggest crash of my career."

The son of five-time motorbike world champion Mick Doohan was taking part in a first practice session for the French works team for the second time this year. He completed 23 laps of the Yas Marina circuit and finished 13th on the FP1 timesheet, just under eight tenths off the pace.

After his stint in the Formula 1 car, Doohan managed to secure pole position in qualifying for the Formula 2 series. Two races before the end of the season, the 20-year-old is in fourth place in the top junior formula racing class.

He also received high praise for his performance from Esteban Ocon. The Frenchman, who had left his company car to Doohan for the first practice session, explained: "We had Jack in the car in the first session and he tried out various parts. He had a good session and then crowned it with pole in Formula 2, well done!"

2nd practice, Abu Dhabi

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.809 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.043

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.173

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.215

05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.303

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.313

07 Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.414

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.506

09th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.512

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.552

11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.588

12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.658

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.683

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0,

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.860

16th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.272

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.604

18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.850

19th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.898

20th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.338





1st practice, Abu Dhabi

01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min

02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288

03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604

08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631

09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670

12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743

13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793

14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021

15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042

16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136

17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172

18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390

20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497