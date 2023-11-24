Carlos Sainz (crash): "A costly mistake"

by Vanessa Georgoulas - Automatic translation from German
Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz only managed four laps in the second practice session in Abu Dhabi before he ended up in the barriers. He spoke afterwards about the reasons for the crash and also apologised to the Ferrari team.

For Carlos Sainz, the final race weekend of the year in Abu Dhabi started in exactly the same way as the previous showdown: the Spaniard produced a crash in the second practice session, giving his Ferrari team a lot of work to do. Unlike in Las Vegas, however, this time it was not the broken edge of a valve cover that was to blame for the departure.

Instead, a bump at the start of the third corner was the current fourth-placed driver in the world championship. Sainz lost control of his red car and crashed into the barriers. The damage to the Ferrari was obviously extensive. The 29-year-old from Madrid was correspondingly disappointed when he summarised: "That was obviously not the Friday I wanted here in Abu Dhabi."

"We tried out a few things with the set-up in the first free practice session and I was looking forward to the second session to try out the changes," sighed Sainz. "Unfortunately, I then hit a big bump at the start of the third corner and lost control of my car," he added.

"The car touched down and I ended up in the barriers. That was a costly mistake and I'm sorry for the mechanics who had extra work to do. I'm sure the car will be ready to go again by the third practice session and I think it will be a hard-fought and interesting qualifying session," added the two-time GP winner.

2nd practice, Abu Dhabi

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.809 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.043
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.173
04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.215
05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.303
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.313
07 Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.414
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.506
09th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.512
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.552
11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.588
12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.658
13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.683
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0,
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.860
16th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.272
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.604
18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.850
19th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.898
20th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.338

1st practice, Abu Dhabi

01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min
02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288
03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361
04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593
07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604
08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631
09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648
10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670
12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743
13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793
14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021
15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042
16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136
17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172
18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390
20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497