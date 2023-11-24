Carlos Sainz (crash): "A costly mistake"

Carlos Sainz only managed four laps in the second practice session in Abu Dhabi before he ended up in the barriers. He spoke afterwards about the reasons for the crash and also apologised to the Ferrari team.

For Carlos Sainz, the final race weekend of the year in Abu Dhabi started in exactly the same way as the previous showdown: the Spaniard produced a crash in the second practice session, giving his Ferrari team a lot of work to do. Unlike in Las Vegas, however, this time it was not the broken edge of a valve cover that was to blame for the departure.

Instead, a bump at the start of the third corner was the current fourth-placed driver in the world championship. Sainz lost control of his red car and crashed into the barriers. The damage to the Ferrari was obviously extensive. The 29-year-old from Madrid was correspondingly disappointed when he summarised: "That was obviously not the Friday I wanted here in Abu Dhabi."

"We tried out a few things with the set-up in the first free practice session and I was looking forward to the second session to try out the changes," sighed Sainz. "Unfortunately, I then hit a big bump at the start of the third corner and lost control of my car," he added.

"The car touched down and I ended up in the barriers. That was a costly mistake and I'm sorry for the mechanics who had extra work to do. I'm sure the car will be ready to go again by the third practice session and I think it will be a hard-fought and interesting qualifying session," added the two-time GP winner.

2nd practice, Abu Dhabi

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.809 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.043

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.173

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.215

05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.303

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.313

07 Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.414

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.506

09th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.512

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.552

11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.588

12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.658

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.683

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0,

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.860

16th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.272

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.604

18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.850

19th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.898

20th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.338





1st practice, Abu Dhabi

01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min

02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288

03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604

08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631

09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670

12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743

13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793

14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021

15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042

16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136

17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172

18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390

20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497