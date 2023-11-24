Carlos Sainz (crash): "A costly mistake"
For Carlos Sainz, the final race weekend of the year in Abu Dhabi started in exactly the same way as the previous showdown: the Spaniard produced a crash in the second practice session, giving his Ferrari team a lot of work to do. Unlike in Las Vegas, however, this time it was not the broken edge of a valve cover that was to blame for the departure.
Instead, a bump at the start of the third corner was the current fourth-placed driver in the world championship. Sainz lost control of his red car and crashed into the barriers. The damage to the Ferrari was obviously extensive. The 29-year-old from Madrid was correspondingly disappointed when he summarised: "That was obviously not the Friday I wanted here in Abu Dhabi."
"We tried out a few things with the set-up in the first free practice session and I was looking forward to the second session to try out the changes," sighed Sainz. "Unfortunately, I then hit a big bump at the start of the third corner and lost control of my car," he added.
"The car touched down and I ended up in the barriers. That was a costly mistake and I'm sorry for the mechanics who had extra work to do. I'm sure the car will be ready to go again by the third practice session and I think it will be a hard-fought and interesting qualifying session," added the two-time GP winner.
2nd practice, Abu Dhabi
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.809 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.043
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.173
04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.215
05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.303
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.313
07 Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.414
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.506
09th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.512
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.552
11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.588
12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.658
13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.683
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0,
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.860
16th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.272
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.604
18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.850
19th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.898
20th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.338
1st practice, Abu Dhabi
01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min
02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288
03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361
04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593
07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604
08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631
09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648
10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670
12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743
13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793
14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021
15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042
16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136
17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172
18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390
20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497