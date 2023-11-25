Charles Leclerc (1st): "Mercedes also looks strong"
The start of the final race weekend of the season began late for Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque was one of ten regular drivers who had to leave their cockpit to a young driver in the first practice session. Leclerc was replaced by Israeli Robert Shwartzman. It was not until the second session that the current seventh-placed driver in the world championship came into action.
The session was shortened by two crashes: first, Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz caused an extended break with an accident in the third corner. Shortly afterwards, Haas driver Nico Hülkenberg also crashed, triggering the second red flag. In the end, all drivers apart from Alex Albon had completed fewer than 20 laps.
Leclerc completed 16 laps and remained the fastest of the day with a time of 1:24.809 minutes. Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished 6th and 8th respectively, but the Ferrari star spoke of a tricky day. "I was only able to do two fast laps, one on the medium compound and one on the soft tyres, and in the end there were very few laps in general. But the car felt quite good so far," he summarised.
The five-time GP winner knows: "It's a good sign when the weekend starts like this, so I hope it will continue to go well." He also hopes so with a view to the world championship duel against Mercedes for second place in the constructors' championship. Ferrari is currently only four points behind the second-placed works team of the star brand.
Leclerc warned: "Mercedes are also looking strong, so it won't be easy to beat them. I don't know exactly what happened in the second practice session, they looked a bit weaker than in the first session. But we still need to find a bit more power to beat them. We have to confirm our good form in qualifying and after that it will all depend on how well we can conserve the tyres. But we will do our best to be ahead of Mercedes in the end."
2nd practice, Abu Dhabi
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.809 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.043
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.173
04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.215
05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.303
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.313
07 Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.414
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.506
09th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.512
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.552
11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.588
12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.658
13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.683
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0,
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.860
16th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.272
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.604
18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.850
19th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.898
20th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.338
1st practice, Abu Dhabi
01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min
02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288
03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361
04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593
07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604
08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631
09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648
10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670
12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743
13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793
14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021
15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042
16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136
17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172
18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390
20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497