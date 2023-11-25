Charles Leclerc (1st): "Mercedes also looks strong"

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc finished the Friday practice session in Abu Dhabi as the fastest driver. But he knows that his main rivals Mercedes also made a good impression. That's why we need to step up our game, he demands.

The start of the final race weekend of the season began late for Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque was one of ten regular drivers who had to leave their cockpit to a young driver in the first practice session. Leclerc was replaced by Israeli Robert Shwartzman. It was not until the second session that the current seventh-placed driver in the world championship came into action.

The session was shortened by two crashes: first, Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz caused an extended break with an accident in the third corner. Shortly afterwards, Haas driver Nico Hülkenberg also crashed, triggering the second red flag. In the end, all drivers apart from Alex Albon had completed fewer than 20 laps.

Leclerc completed 16 laps and remained the fastest of the day with a time of 1:24.809 minutes. Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished 6th and 8th respectively, but the Ferrari star spoke of a tricky day. "I was only able to do two fast laps, one on the medium compound and one on the soft tyres, and in the end there were very few laps in general. But the car felt quite good so far," he summarised.

The five-time GP winner knows: "It's a good sign when the weekend starts like this, so I hope it will continue to go well." He also hopes so with a view to the world championship duel against Mercedes for second place in the constructors' championship. Ferrari is currently only four points behind the second-placed works team of the star brand.

Leclerc warned: "Mercedes are also looking strong, so it won't be easy to beat them. I don't know exactly what happened in the second practice session, they looked a bit weaker than in the first session. But we still need to find a bit more power to beat them. We have to confirm our good form in qualifying and after that it will all depend on how well we can conserve the tyres. But we will do our best to be ahead of Mercedes in the end."

2nd practice, Abu Dhabi

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.809 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.043

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.173

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.215

05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.303

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.313

07 Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.414

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.506

09th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.512

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.552

11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.588

12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.658

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.683

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0,

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.860

16th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.272

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.604

18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.850

19th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.898

20th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.338





1st practice, Abu Dhabi

01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min

02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288

03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604

08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631

09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670

12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743

13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793

14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021

15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042

16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136

17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172

18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390

20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497