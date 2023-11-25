Abu Dhabi GP on television: Step into the unknown
The first day of practice at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi was a tough one for many regular drivers: stars such as Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso had to vacate their cockpits in the first session - because there were more F1 rookies than ever before, ten drivers in fact.
The second practice session in the evening, in conditions similar to those in qualifying and the race, was painfully shortened: After the red flags due to the accidents involving Carlos Sainz and Nico Hülkenberg, the session had to be interrupted, but the clock continued to run.
The result: far too little experience in endurance running or using the soft Pirelli tyres in qualifying trim. Saturday will therefore be a step into the unknown. Because the third free practice session will take place at 14.30 local time (11.30 in Europe), on a hotter track than in qualifying and the race, and then the final practice session will start at 18.00 in Abu Dhabi (15.00 in Europe).
For Formula 1 fans, this is all great: the less knowledge the drivers and their race engineers gain, the less sophisticated the set-up is, which increases the uncertainties.
We will keep you up to date with our live ticker on the qualifying action from around 2.45 pm today. As always, we have also summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ORF, SRF and ServusTV for you.
Abu Dhabi GP on television
Saturday, 25 November
09.15 Sky Sport F1 - GP Las Vegas 2023
11.15 Sky Sport F1 - Start of coverage of third practice
11.30 Third practice
13.00 Sky Sport F1 - Jessica Hawkins in the AMR21
13.20 ORF 1 - Third practice highlights
14.20 Sky Sport F1 - Max Verstappen: DNA of a Champion
14.30 Sky Sport F1 - Start of qualifying coverage
14.45 ORF 1 - Start of qualifying coverage
14.55 SRF info - Start of qualifying coverage
15.00 Qualifying
16.00 ServusTV - Qualifying analysis
17.00 Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Brazil 2023
17.15 Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Las Vegas
17.30 Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
19.00 Sky Sport F1 - Beyond All Limits
Sunday, 26 November
09.45 Sky Sport F1 - Carlos Sainz in Singapore
12.00 Sky Sport F1 - Race compact (Las Vegas)
12.30 Sky Sport F1 - Pre-race reports
12.30 ServusTV - Race countdown
13.00 ORF 1 - Formula 1 news
13.10 SRF zwei - Start of race coverage
13.25 ORF 1 - Start of race coverage
13.55 Sky Sport F1 - Start of race coverage
14.00 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
15.40 ServusTV - Race analyses
15.45 Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and interviews
16.25 ServusTV - Race
16.30 Sky Sport F1 - Race press conference
17.00 Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
17.30 Sky Sport F1 - Race replay
18.15 ORF 1 - Motorhome
19.30 Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
2nd practice, Abu Dhabi
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.809 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.043
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.173
04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.215
05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.303
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.313
07 Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.414
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.506
09th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.512
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.552
11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.588
12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.658
13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.683
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0,
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.860
16th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.272
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.604
18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.850
19th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.898
20th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.338
1st practice, Abu Dhabi
01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min
02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288
03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361
04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593
07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604
08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631
09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648
10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670
12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743
13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793
14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021
15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042
16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136
17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172
18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390
20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497