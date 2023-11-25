Abu Dhabi GP on television: Step into the unknown

After the botched second practice session, the drivers and their engineers in Abu Dhabi are faced with many puzzles: far too few findings from the endurance runs, set-up not fully developed.

The first day of practice at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi was a tough one for many regular drivers: stars such as Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso had to vacate their cockpits in the first session - because there were more F1 rookies than ever before, ten drivers in fact.

The second practice session in the evening, in conditions similar to those in qualifying and the race, was painfully shortened: After the red flags due to the accidents involving Carlos Sainz and Nico Hülkenberg, the session had to be interrupted, but the clock continued to run.

The result: far too little experience in endurance running or using the soft Pirelli tyres in qualifying trim. Saturday will therefore be a step into the unknown. Because the third free practice session will take place at 14.30 local time (11.30 in Europe), on a hotter track than in qualifying and the race, and then the final practice session will start at 18.00 in Abu Dhabi (15.00 in Europe).

For Formula 1 fans, this is all great: the less knowledge the drivers and their race engineers gain, the less sophisticated the set-up is, which increases the uncertainties.



We will keep you up to date with our live ticker on the qualifying action from around 2.45 pm today. As always, we have also summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ORF, SRF and ServusTV for you.





Abu Dhabi GP on television

Saturday, 25 November

09.15 Sky Sport F1 - GP Las Vegas 2023

11.15 Sky Sport F1 - Start of coverage of third practice

11.30 Third practice

13.00 Sky Sport F1 - Jessica Hawkins in the AMR21

13.20 ORF 1 - Third practice highlights

14.20 Sky Sport F1 - Max Verstappen: DNA of a Champion

14.30 Sky Sport F1 - Start of qualifying coverage

14.45 ORF 1 - Start of qualifying coverage

14.55 SRF info - Start of qualifying coverage

15.00 Qualifying

16.00 ServusTV - Qualifying analysis

17.00 Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Brazil 2023

17.15 Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Las Vegas

17.30 Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay

19.00 Sky Sport F1 - Beyond All Limits



Sunday, 26 November

09.45 Sky Sport F1 - Carlos Sainz in Singapore

12.00 Sky Sport F1 - Race compact (Las Vegas)

12.30 Sky Sport F1 - Pre-race reports

12.30 ServusTV - Race countdown

13.00 ORF 1 - Formula 1 news

13.10 SRF zwei - Start of race coverage

13.25 ORF 1 - Start of race coverage

13.55 Sky Sport F1 - Start of race coverage

14.00 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

15.40 ServusTV - Race analyses

15.45 Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and interviews

16.25 ServusTV - Race

16.30 Sky Sport F1 - Race press conference

17.00 Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook

17.30 Sky Sport F1 - Race replay

18.15 ORF 1 - Motorhome

19.30 Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook





2nd practice, Abu Dhabi

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.809 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.043

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.173

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.215

05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.303

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.313

07 Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.414

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.506

09th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.512

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.552

11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.588

12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.658

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.683

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0,

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.860

16th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.272

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.604

18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.850

19th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.898

20th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.338





1st practice, Abu Dhabi

01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min

02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288

03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604

08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631

09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670

12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743

13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793

14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021

15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042

16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136

17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172

18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390

20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497



