Ralf Schumacher: Wolff bored, baffled, absent

Six-time GP winner Ralf Schumacher is concerned about the behaviour of Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff. "When we interview him, he seems bored or clueless, sometimes even absent."

One race to go in this 2023 GP season dominated by Red Bull Racing: 21 races so far, 20 victories for RBR, only Ferrari was able to prevent the Milton Keynes-based team from making a breakthrough with Carlos Sainz's win in Singapore.

Mercedes will almost certainly remain without a win in 2023. In the wing car era since the beginning of 2022, the former permanent world champions have only won one world championship race, almost a year ago in Brazil with George Russell.

Ralf Schumacher (48), 180-time GP participant and fourth in the world championship in 2001 and 2002, follows the Formula 1 action for our colleagues at German Sky and has Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff in front of the microphone on almost every GP weekend.

The six-time GP winner Schumacher realises: "The Mercedes is still a miracle bag. We then have an either bored or clueless Toto Wolff in our interview, recently he has even made a really absent impression."

Schumacher continues: "I have the feeling that the racing team is not about to fall apart, but that everything seems a little headless. And the two drivers don't seem to be on the same page either."



Russell drove an outstanding 2022 season for Mercedes, finishing a great fourth and winning his first Formula 1 races (Sprint and then Grand Prix in Brazil). Lewis Hamilton finished a weak sixth in the world championship. But the tide turned in 2023. Hamilton is third in the world championship, Russell is currently only in eighth place.



Schumacher recognises: "You can feel that George's nerves have become quite thin by his standards, he makes numerous mistakes and is very aggressive when driving."



Ralf Schumacher summarises: "There is still a lot of work ahead for Mercedes."





2nd practice, Abu Dhabi

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.809 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.043

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.173

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.215

05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.303

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.313

07 Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.414

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.506

09th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.512

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.552

11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.588

12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.658

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.683

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0,

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.860

16th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.272

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.604

18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.850

19th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.898

20th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.338





1st practice, Abu Dhabi

01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min

02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288

03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604

08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631

09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670

12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743

13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793

14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021

15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042

16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136

17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172

18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390

20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497