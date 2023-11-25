Ralf Schumacher: Wolff bored, baffled, absent
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
One race to go in this 2023 GP season dominated by Red Bull Racing: 21 races so far, 20 victories for RBR, only Ferrari was able to prevent the Milton Keynes-based team from making a breakthrough with Carlos Sainz's win in Singapore.
Mercedes will almost certainly remain without a win in 2023. In the wing car era since the beginning of 2022, the former permanent world champions have only won one world championship race, almost a year ago in Brazil with George Russell.
Ralf Schumacher (48), 180-time GP participant and fourth in the world championship in 2001 and 2002, follows the Formula 1 action for our colleagues at German Sky and has Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff in front of the microphone on almost every GP weekend.
The six-time GP winner Schumacher realises: "The Mercedes is still a miracle bag. We then have an either bored or clueless Toto Wolff in our interview, recently he has even made a really absent impression."
Schumacher continues: "I have the feeling that the racing team is not about to fall apart, but that everything seems a little headless. And the two drivers don't seem to be on the same page either."
Russell drove an outstanding 2022 season for Mercedes, finishing a great fourth and winning his first Formula 1 races (Sprint and then Grand Prix in Brazil). Lewis Hamilton finished a weak sixth in the world championship. But the tide turned in 2023. Hamilton is third in the world championship, Russell is currently only in eighth place.
Schumacher recognises: "You can feel that George's nerves have become quite thin by his standards, he makes numerous mistakes and is very aggressive when driving."
Ralf Schumacher summarises: "There is still a lot of work ahead for Mercedes."
2nd practice, Abu Dhabi
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.809 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.043
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.173
04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.215
05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.303
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.313
07 Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.414
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.506
09th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.512
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.552
11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.588
12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.658
13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.683
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0,
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.860
16th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.272
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.604
18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.850
19th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.898
20th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.338
1st practice, Abu Dhabi
01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min
02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288
03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361
04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593
07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604
08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631
09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648
10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670
12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743
13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793
14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021
15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042
16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136
17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172
18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390
20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497