Live ticker Abu Dhabi quali: Battle for pole position

Who will grab the best grid position in the final practice session of the 2023 GP season? Will it be another Verstappen vs Leclerc duel? Or does Mercedes have a chance? All the answers here in the live ticker.

The Yas Marina Circuit has been firmly in the hands of Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen for several years now: The Dutchman can claim his fourth pole position in a row for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the final practice session.

After little driving practice on Friday, we may be in for a big surprise. The drivers from Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes are the most likely to spoil Verstappen's chances here.

Read our live ticker here to find out how qualifying for the world championship finale is developing.